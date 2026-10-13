Canadian Procurement Leaders To Address Tariff Crisis At Toronto Executive Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, October 12 2026 - Jaggaer, in partnership with Manufacturing Digital and BizClik will convene Canada's senior procurement leadership in Toronto on November 26th to address mounting trade disruption affecting the nation's manufacturing and transportation sectors. The executive-only dinner brings together C suite leaders to develop immediate response strategies for tariff volatility and supply chain vulnerability.

With Canadian companies facing sourcing disruptions and domestic supply gaps, this closed-door session will bring together VP and Director-level procurement leaders to share their challenges, exchange experiences and explore practical solutions. Through open discussions and peer-to-peer networking, attendees will gain valuable insights, learn from fellow industry leaders and collaborate on strategies to navigate economic uncertainty and strengthen supply chain resilience.

"Canadian procurement leaders are making high-stakes sourcing decisions in real time, and the tariff landscape is changing faster than most playbooks can keep up with," said Brandon Nussey, CFO at Jaggaer.

Tariff disruption and sourcing resilience

The executive dinner will address four critical topics: tariff landscape navigation, strategic sourcing under pressure, Canada first sourcing viability and peer intelligence exchange. Brandon Nussey, CFO, Mike Biros, VP Sales and Dal Singh, Account Executive at Jaggaer, will facilitate discussion alongside Manufacturing Digital's editorial leadership. The format prioritises off the record dialogue to enable frank assessment of organisational vulnerabilities and collaborative problem-solving.

Immediate application framework

Attendees will receive post-dinner intelligence briefs containing curated resources and actionable frameworks developed during the session. The event structure includes strategic networking from 6:00PM, facilitated discussion from 7:45PM and working dinner service at 7:10PM, concluding with executive Q&A at 8:30PM. Registration is by invitation only, with selection prioritising senior procurement leaders from manufacturing, transportation and commercial sectors.

Email ... to register your interest to attend.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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Manufacturing Digital connects the leading manufacturing executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the manufacturing community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

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