Sky Blue Cinematix And Studio JANCHI Partner On Season 2 Of Korea's“Monks In The Kitchen”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOU signed at the Korea Pavilion: Sky Blue Cinematix to lead global brand partnerships for Season 2 of the hit temple-food series, filming in Italy this November. CANNES, France, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Blue Cinematix has signed an MOU with Studio JANCHI to develop global brand partnerships for Season 2 of “Monks in the Kitchen”, the acclaimed Korean temple-food series, expanding the Group's global footprint. The MOU was signed at the Korea Pavilion during MIPCOM Cannes by Chairman Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam for Sky Blue Cinematix and Chaiyoung Kim, Global Marketing Lead and Producer, on behalf of Studio JANCHI CEO Baek Heon-seok.





SkyBlue Cinematix Signs an MOU with Studio JANCHI to develop global brand partnerships for Season 2 of“Monks in the Kitchen”

6

Master temple-food monks at the heart of the series 2.5%

Peak rating for Season 1 on KBS 1.5M+

Cumulative views of YouTube highlights H1 '27

Season 2 release on Korean TV and OTT

A Proven Hit

“ Monks in the Kitchen” brings together six master temple-food monks who share their recipes, philosophy and wisdom. Season 1 aired on KBS, peaking at a 2.5% rating, and streams on major Korean platforms.

Its reach goes well beyond broadcast: more than 1.5 million cumulative YouTube highlight views, a companion book, and features in leading Korean magazines.

Season 2: Italy

The journey continues on location in Italy in November 2026, bringing Korea's temple-food tradition into conversation with one of the world's great food cultures.

Season 2 is set for release on Korean terrestrial TV and OTT platforms in the first half of 2027.



Why It Matters for Brands

The partnership opens a proven Korean food format to brands worldwide. Rather than conventional product placement, Sky Blue Cinematix will offer partners natural, story-led integration woven into the series' themes of food, mindfulness and tradition.

A global stage for brands that want to be part of the story, not an interruption to it.

Leadership Perspective

“ SkyBlue Cinematix is no longer a regional player; we are a global content engine. We have built a complete content ecosystem spanning Hollywood, the Indian, Turkish and European film industries, working alongside the biggest producers in the business. By entering South Korea, we bring K-Content into that ecosystem. We aim to respect the unique artistry of the Korean industry while providing the global scale and brand integration expertise that SkyBlue is known for.”

Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam - Chairman, Sky Blue Media Group

“Season I showed us the appetite for the wisdom of Korean temple food. With SkyBlue Cinematix, we look forward to welcoming global brand partners as we take the series to Italy and to new audiences.”

Baek Heon-seok - CEO, Studio JANCHI

About SkyBlue Media Group

Headquartered in Malaysia, Sky Blue Media Group is a leading media conglomerate with a strong presence in out-of-home (OOH) advertising, including exclusive transit media rights with Dubai's RTA. Through Sky Blue Cinematix, the Group is building a borderless content ecosystem spanning production, brand integration and global distribution.

About Studio JANCHI

Studio JANCHI is a Korea-based production studio specializing in food content. The studio produced “Monks in the Kitchen”, a documentary series exploring the culinary traditions, philosophy, and wisdom of Korean temple cuisine. It also co-produced“Ed & Ryu: Mad About Seafood”, a documentary series celebrating Korea's seafood culture, in partnership with BBC Studios.

- ENDS -

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Leina Lee

SkyBlue Media Group

...

SPAIN · FRANCE · ITALY

Sophie Cadoret

Head – Sales & Brand Partnerships

...

Press Inquiries

Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam

mani [at] skybluegroup.com



Unit number 905, 9th floor Chandak Unicorn New Ambivali CHSL, Dattaji Salve Marg, Off Veera Desai Rd, Jeevan Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053, India