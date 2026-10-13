Gfiber Named #1 In Customer Satisfaction In The South By J.D. Power For The Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) gFiber Again Sweeps Every Category in the JD Power 2026 Rankings

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- gFiber announced today that it has been ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Residential Wired Internet Service in the South Region by JD Power for the fourth consecutive year. In this year's U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, as in its previous wins, gFiber achieved a total sweep, placing first across every single evaluated study category in the South region.

The landmark achievement highlights gFiber's ongoing commitment to delivering fast, fair, and reliable internet service. The JD Power South region accounts for approximately 80% of gFiber's customer base. gFiber is not yet eligible to be considered in the study's other regions, but the dominant scores achieved in the study underscore the company's high standards for customer satisfaction everywhere its customers live and work.

gFiber ranked highest across all seven JD Power study dimensions:



Consistently delivering high-quality service

Value for price paid

Resolving problems or complaints

Ease of doing business

Digital tools (e.g. website, mobile app)

Level of trust with provider People (e.g. representatives, support staff, call center agents)

"Winning a JD Power award for the fourth straight year is a tremendous milestone, but sweeping every single category is what truly sets this recognition apart," said Melani Griffith, gFiber's Chief Growth Officer. "We're deeply grateful for the recognition from our customers. This award belongs to our dedicated teams who work endlessly to bring fast, transparent, and hassle-free internet to the communities we serve."

Unlike traditional service providers, gFiber's customer-first approach focuses on simple, steady pricing, symmetrical upload and download speeds, ultra-reliable multi-gigabit connectivity even over Wi-Fi, and local customer support.

To learn more about gFiber's internet plans or to check availability at your address, visit gfiber.com.

About gFiber

gFiber delivers fast, reliable, fairly-priced and open fiber internet service. gFiber started in 2010 as a Google experiment to catalyze the gigabit internet ecosystem, and has since pioneered the gigabit and multi-gig internet future. For more than a decade, gFiber has maintained its monthly internet prices without any rate increases, and remains committed to bringing the best internet experience to customers in 19 states with plans to expand. gFiber is America's most-decorated internet, winning the JD Power award for Customer Satisfaction in Home Wired Internet in the South Region for the 4th year in a row in 2026, along with many other awards including 5x winner of PC Mag Readers' Choice Awards, Best Overall and Fiber ISP, Best Fiber Internet Provider by Forbes and Carrier of the Year from Fierce Networks, in addition to top recognitions HighSpeedInternet.com, CNET, and many more. You can find more information, check availability in your area and compare plans at gFiber.com.

Media Contact

gFiber Press Team

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