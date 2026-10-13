Smart Irrigation Market Set To Grow Steadily At A 14% CAGR Until 2030

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The Business Research Company's Smart Irrigation Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The smart irrigation market is rapidly evolving as global agricultural technology firms, irrigation equipment manufacturers, and precision farming experts strive to develop innovative solutions. These companies focus on sophisticated controllers, sensor-based monitoring, weather-responsive irrigation systems, and data-driven water management platforms. Key industry trends emphasize conserving water, promoting sustainable agriculture, enhancing crop yields, and incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to optimize irrigation practices. Understanding this competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth, innovation, and partnership opportunities in precision farming and sustainable water use.

Hunter Industries Inc. stands out as the leader in the smart irrigation market, capturing a 4% share of global sales in 2025, according to The Business Research Company. Their irrigation solutions division directly serves this market by offering smart controllers, weather-adaptive irrigation systems, sensor technology, and water management tools aimed at improving landscape irrigation efficiency, optimizing agricultural water use, and supporting sustainable resource management.

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The smart irrigation market is relatively fragmented, with the top ten companies accounting for just 15% of total revenue in 2025. Moderate entry barriers exist due to the need for advanced sensors, IoT-enabled systems, precision water management, and solutions compatible with agricultural platforms that meet the demands of modern farming and landscaping. Market leaders maintain strong positions by offering diverse smart irrigation product lines, forging agricultural partnerships, establishing global distribution networks, and continuously innovating sensor-based irrigation and automation. As precision agriculture and connected irrigation continue to expand, companies will likely reinforce their market share through strategic collaborations, new product launches, and regional growth.

Leading Firms and Their Market Shares in Smart Irrigation

. Hunter Industries Inc. – 4%

. Rain Bird Corporation – 3%

. The Toro Company – 2%

. Netafim USA – 1%

. Valmont Industries Inc. – 1%

. HydroPoint Data Systems Inc. – 1%

. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. – 1%

. Weathermatic Industries Inc. – 1%

. Calsense – 1%

. Rachio Inc. – 0.4%

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Cutting-Edge Innovations in the Smart Irrigation Sector

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly transforming smart irrigation by enabling automated systems that optimize water consumption, enhance crop yields, and promote sustainable, data-driven farming practices. For example, in January 2025, Full Nature Farms introduced the Rocket 2.0 platform-an AI-powered smart irrigation solution designed for automated water management. This system incorporates advanced sensors, real-time monitoring, and a flexible design to improve irrigation efficiency, minimize water waste, and support healthier plant growth across agricultural operations.

Staying Competitive Through Technology and Expansion

Companies are focusing on enhancing smart irrigation technologies to conserve water and boost productivity. They are leveraging innovative irrigation solutions to increase resource efficiency and advance precision farming. Expanding smart farming infrastructure also plays a vital role in strengthening automated irrigation management, while integrating AI technologies improves accuracy and enables real-time water control.

Forecasting the Smart Irrigation Market Size by 2030

The smart irrigation market is projected to surpass $4 billion by 2030. Its parent sector, Crop Production, is expected to reach approximately $7,196 billion by that year, with smart irrigation representing about 0.1% of the total. Within the broader Agriculture industry, forecasted at $17,550 billion by 2030, smart irrigation will account for nearly 0.02% of overall value. This market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% through the period leading up to 2030.

Regional Growth Dynamics of the Smart Irrigation Market

North America is anticipated to remain the largest region for smart irrigation by 2030, with market value rising to $1.5 billion from $0.8 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 14%. This growth is driven by initiatives focused on water conservation across farms and urban landscapes, precision irrigation techniques that optimize water use, investments in smart farming infrastructure, and the adoption of connected irrigation systems that enhance resource efficiency and landscape management.

The United States is expected to be the leading country in this market with a value of $1.1 billion in 2030, up from $0.6 billion in 2025 at a 15% CAGR. Growth here will be supported by widespread use of automated irrigation in commercial and residential landscaping, advances in digital agriculture to improve crop yields, government incentives promoting sustainable water management, and IoT-enabled technologies facilitating real-time monitoring and control.

Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation and Dominant Categories

The market is segmented by type into climate-based and sensor-based systems. Climate-based irrigation is expected to be the largest segment in 2030, comprising 62% of the market or about $3 billion. This segment benefits from weather-responsive scheduling that prevents overwatering, the integration of local climate forecasts into irrigation platforms, automatic adjustments of watering cycles based on conditions, and improved predictive weather analytics aimed at enhancing efficiency and plant health.

Additional segmentation includes technology, divided into evapotranspiration and soil moisture-based systems, and components such as sensors, controllers, water flow meters, software, and others.

Key Factors Accelerating Smart Irrigation Adoption

Three main drivers are propelling rapid growth in the smart irrigation market through 2030. First, the increasing scarcity of freshwater resources alongside unpredictable rainfall patterns pushes demand for intelligent irrigation systems that apply water precisely according to real-time weather and soil moisture data, thereby reducing waste and improving efficiency. This factor is expected to contribute approximately 2.2% annual growth.

Second, the swift adoption of IoT technologies, sensors, and automated monitoring tools allows for continuous tracking of field conditions, enabling remote and precise management of irrigation schedules. These advancements improve crop yields, lower labor needs, and enhance overall efficiency, contributing about 2.0% annual growth.

Third, government policies supporting precision agriculture and water conservation-through funding, subsidies, regulations, and sustainability initiatives-encourage adoption of advanced irrigation technologies by farmers, municipalities, and commercial landscapers. This element is estimated to add roughly 1.5% annual growth to the market.

Identifying Major Growth Opportunities in Smart Irrigation

The climate-based and sensor-based segments present the most significant opportunities, projected to add over $2 billion in market value by 2030. Climate-based irrigation is expected to grow by $1 billion, and sensor-based by another $1 billion between 2025 and 2030. Drivers for these increases include AI-powered scheduling platforms, connected weather monitoring systems, cloud-based farm management solutions, and smarter sensing technologies that deliver precise and resource-efficient irrigation.

The Ecosystem of the Global Smart Irrigation Market

The smart irrigation market ecosystem includes a broad range of participants. Raw material suppliers include companies such as Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Littelfuse, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Molex LLC, Belden Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Inc., and Telit Cinterion, KGaA.

Wholesalers and distributors active in this market include Arrow Electronics, Inc., Avnet, Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Inc., RS Group plc, Newark Electronics, TTI, Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, element14, Macnica, Inc., Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, WPG Holdings Limited, Ingram Micro Inc., ScanSource, Inc., Redington Limited, Bechtle AG, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., EET Group A/S, Mindware FZ LLC, and Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC.

End users encompass a variety of companies such as Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Inc., Netafim Ltd., Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Weathermatic, Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Rachio, Inc., Calsense, Inc., Baseline Inc., Irrigreen, Inc., ET Water Systems, Inc., WiseConn Engineering S.L., Galcon Ltd., Mottech Water Solutions Ltd., Hortau Corporation, CropX Technologies Ltd., Arable Labs, Inc., Semios Technologies Inc., Tule Technologies, Inc., and FarmBot, Inc.

Primary Companies Driving the Smart Irrigation Market Forward

Key players operating within the smart irrigation field include Hunter Industries Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Netafim USA, Valmont Industries Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Weathermatic Industries Inc., Calsense, Rachio Inc., Galcon Ltd., Signature Control Systems Inc., WaterBit Inc., GreenIQ Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., Caipos GmbH, Irritec S.p.A., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Manna Irrigation Ltd., Delta-T Devices Ltd., Banyan Water Inc., Hortau Inc., Conserva Irrigation Holdings LLC, AquaSpy Inc., Soil Scout Oy, and Acclima Inc.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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Smart Irrigation Market Set to Grow Steadily at a 14% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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