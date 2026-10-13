ALZHEIMER's FAMILY CENTER PIONEER IN ALZHEIMER's & DEMENTIA DAY CARE PRESENTS ERIC RIGLER MOST RECORDED PIPER IN HISTORY

Eric Rigler Most recorded Piper in history. Academy award playing Braveheart. Titanic, Lord of The Rings, Avatar and many more.

Inaugural Hearts in Harmony concert features Eric Rigler and Celtic Hollywood, Sunday, October 18, from 3:00–6:00 p.m. at the Samueli Center in Costa Mesa

HUNTINGTON BEACH AND COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alzheimer's Family Center (AFC), a pioneer in compassionate, cutting-edge adult day care for families and patients living with Alzheimer's, and other forms of dementia, will present Hearts in Harmony, its inaugural concert series, featuring Eric Rigler and Celtic Hollywood on Sunday, October 18, from 3:00–6:00 p.m. at the Samueli Center in Costa Mesa.Eric Rigler's legendary 50-year career on bagpipes and tin whistle is known worldwide. Featured in several James Cameron films, including Titanic, Rigler's distinctive sound has also been heard in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, his Academy Award-winning recording of Braveheart, Avatar, the Emmy Award-winning Outlander and many other productions.Rigler has devoted his life to the Scottish bagpipes, Irish Uilleann pipes and tin whistles. For the October 18 performance, he will lead a sextet featuring symphonic strings, keyboards, guitar and percussion. His unique live sound and musical storytelling have captivated audiences around the world.Purchase tickets and find complete event details at , including information about complimentary champagne, wine and dessert pairings. Seating is limited to 250 guests.“AFC is one of the few places I know of that provides compassionate, impactful and caring support for people living with Alzheimer's disease. Hoag Hospital is one of the few Orange County hospitals that strongly supports adult day care services and recognizes their benefits,” said Aaron Ritter, M.D., Hoag Memory Program.“AFC's comprehensive music program and music therapy have demonstrated a significant overall impact and have clearly outperformed medication therapy for a variety of behaviors, including cognitive awareness, recall and depression.”Choosing Adult Day Health Care for someone you love is an important decision. AFC pioneered its dementia day care concept 43 years ago and today provides approximately 28,000 days of care each year. AFC is a recognized treatment leader and one of only four organizations in California designated as experts through the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's Center of Excellence in Dementia Care designation.“For individuals living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, the right environment can make a meaningful difference. Our highly specialized programs provide opportunities to socialize, stay active, engage the mind and enjoy meaningful activities,” said Joanna Richardson Jones, CEO of Alzheimer's Family Center.“Dr. Ritter's evidence-based statement on music versus medication is powerful. Our decision to create a music concert series was by design. Forty-three years ago, we began using music as a means of treatment. Today, we use music in structured programs, therapeutic activities, social experiences and special events to promote engagement, connection, movement and enjoyment.“Our music-based offerings include a treatment and therapy program developed around 14 different interactive music elements. Music can provide sustainable quality of life and improve memory and recall. Seeing patients' physical reactions to our program every day demonstrates the potential of this approach. We believe breakthroughs in treatment are making substantial, measurable progress.”At AFC, music is more than entertainment. It is woven throughout the center's programming as a meaningful way to connect with patients, support engagement and create moments of joy and connection throughout the day.About Alzheimer's Family CenterAlzheimer's Family Center has been treating patients for 43 years. Its goal is to make life better through knowledge and pioneering treatment. Adult day care for people living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia provides compassionate care for patients while helping improve quality of life for their families. In addition to music and activities AFC provides medical and clinical services including (nursing, physical and occupational therapies, nutrition, speech therapy, mental and behavioral health and transportation).Media ContactsAgency ContactTony Fisch President, Tony Fisch Consulting. 323-228-4543...

Joanna Richardson Jones, CEO

Alzheimer's Family Center

+1 949-413-7369

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ALZHEIMER'S FAMILY CENTER PIONEER IN ALZHEIMER'S & DEMENTIA DAY CARE PRESENTS ERIC RIGLER MOST RECORDED PIPER IN HISTORY News Provided By Tony Fisch Consulting October 13, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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