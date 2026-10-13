Transneural Awarded Grant From The Michael J. Fox Foundation To Study TN-001 In Preclinical Models Of Parkinson's

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Mark A. Demitrack, MD

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Transneural Therapeutics awarded research funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to evaluate TN-001 in preclinical models of Parkinson's disease

TN-001 has demonstrated rapid, statistically significant increases in structural neuroplasticity and synaptogenesis, two mechanisms of disease associated with neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson's disease

Transneural Therapeutics, Inc. (Transneural), a neuroscience-focused biotechnology company aiming to transform the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases with novel pharmacotherapies, today announced it has been awarded a research grant by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) to use TN-001 to investigate the role of 5-HT2A/5-HT2C serotonin receptor signaling in preclinical models of Parkinson's disease (PD).

The grant was awarded under the MJFF initiative for Accelerating Biological Understanding and Translational Approaches for Parkinson's Disease, aimed at supporting novel mechanisms that have the potential to improve symptoms and modify the course of PD.

“We are very pleased to receive this grant, which we believe reflects the strength of the scientific evidence we have assembled supporting the promise of TN-001 as a new therapeutic approach for Parkinson's,” said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Chief Research and Development Officer of Transneural Therapeutics.“Based on its strong preclinical profile, we believe TN-001 has the potential to improve the lives of patients with PD. We are grateful to MJFF for recognizing the potential of TN-001 and supporting this exciting work.”

“Non-motor symptoms remain an important and understudied part of Parkinson's disease, and understanding the biology that contributes to them is critical to advancing new research approaches,” said Shalini Padmanabhan, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Translational Research at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.“The studies supported through this award will investigate how 5-HT2A and 5-HT2C serotonin receptor signaling may influence psychiatric and other non-motor symptoms, helping build a clearer picture of the biology underlying these challenges.”

The project aims to better understand how 5-HT2A and 5-HT2C serotonin receptor signaling may contribute to the manifestation and progression of Parkinson's symptoms, with a particular focus on psychiatric and other non-motor symptoms. Using TN-001 as a research tool, the team will also examine how modulation of these receptors may affect alpha-synuclein pathology and other disease-related biological measures in preclinical models.

Recent research has highlighted the 5-HT2A/5-HT2C receptors as promising therapeutic targets in PD. Early findings suggest that targeting these receptors may hold the potential for addressing both motor and non-motor symptoms of PD, although the mechanisms underlying these effects are not yet well understood. The studies supported by this award will evaluate TN-001 in a validated mouse model of PD to further investigate whether 5-HT2A/5-HT2C agonism can both improve symptoms and, importantly, modify underlying disease processes, while providing insight into the mechanisms that may drive these effects.

About Transneural

Transneural is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases with novel rapid-acting therapies. Transneural is led by globally recognized clinical development and commercialization leaders in neuropsychiatry and neurodegeneration. Transneural's pipeline is focused on G-protein coupled receptors known to be validated drug targets, with therapeutics built on entirely novel chemical scaffolds identified by bridging AI-informed structure/function relationships with applied medicinal chemistry. Transneural holds an exclusive license from Yale University to develop and commercialize pipeline assets.

About TN-001

Transneural's lead asset, TN-001, is a dual 5-HT2A partial agonist/5-HT2B antagonist with 5-HT2C agonist activity. TN-001 is an AI-informed molecule with a novel chemical scaffold, specifically designed to deliver rapid and robust efficacy with a cardiac safety profile that enables daily dosing by the patient at home. TN-001 is in development for disorders associated with neurodegenerative brain changes, including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and PD. In preclinical studies, TN-001 produces rapid, statistically significant neuroplasticity and synaptogenesis, but without the disadvantage of behavioral toxicity.

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Transneural Awarded Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Study TN-001 in Preclinical Models of Parkinson's News Provided By Transneural Therapeutics October 13, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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