VIQI Med Spa Continues Growth With Two Los Angeles-Area Locations

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VIQI Med Spa, a medical aesthetics practice for personalized skin health and anti-aging care, is expanding its presence in the Los Angeles area with locations in Beverly Hills and Alhambra. Founded by Nurse Practitioner and aesthetic injector Nahla and co-owner Zoe, VIQI offers a range of aesthetic and wellness services that promote individual skin health and long-term care.

VIQI first began as a treatment room in Beverly Hills. As the practice has grown, its second practice in Alhambra provides greater access to the same procedures while helping the team further develop its services. At these locations, Nahla leads VIQI's clinical vision and patient care, while Zoe oversees the brand, client experience, and operational details. Together, they have built VIQI around the idea that aesthetic treatments should complement an individual's existing features rather than create a standardized look.

VIQI currently offers injectables, fillers, skin tightening procedures, skin rejuvenation treatments, laser treatments, body contouring, IV drip therapy, and other aesthetic and wellness services. As the spa grows, the team is also evaluating additional treatments and technologies that align with its focus on skin health, prevention, and longevity. Treatment recommendations are individualized based on each clients' goals and lifestyle. The team is selective when introducing new services and does not recommend treatment simply because it is popular or newly available. In some cases, the most appropriate recommendation may be to combine multiple modalities, while in others, focusing on skin health or choosing not to pursue a procedure may be the better option.

“I think prevention is one of the most important conversations we can have in aesthetics, because the goal shouldn't always be to correct something once it becomes significant,” Nahla expresses.

Clients visit VIQI with a range of concerns, including fine lines, changes in facial volume and structure, loss of firmness, pigmentation, acne scarring, uneven texture, enlarged pores, and changes in overall skin quality. Others want more subtle improvements, such as addressing a tired appearance or restoring the healthy quality of their skin. Depending on the individual, care may involve injectables, skin tightening, laser treatments, regenerative therapies, or foundational improvements to skin health.

As the aesthetics industry evolves, VIQI is also following developments in regenerative medicine, collagen stimulation, skin longevity, advanced diagnostics, and wellness therapies. The team evaluates new technologies and treatments based on their science, safety, clinical results, and relevance to VIQI.

With two locations now serving the Los Angeles area, VIQI plans to continue expanding its services while maintaining a focus on individualized treatment and long-term skin health.

About VIQI Med Spa

VIQI Med Spa is a medical aesthetics practice with locations in Beverly Hills and Alhambra, California. Founded by Nurse Practitioner and aesthetic injector Nahla and co-owner Zoe, VIQI provides personalized aesthetic and wellness services, including injectables, fillers, skin tightening, laser and skin rejuvenation treatments, body contouring, IV drip therapy, and more. The practice focuses on individualized care, skin health, prevention, and long-term aesthetic goals.

For more information, visit .

Olivia N

Now PR LA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VIQI Med Spa Continues Growth with Two Los Angeles-Area Locations News Provided By Now PR LA October 13, 2026, 16:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.