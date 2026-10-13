Zakipoint Health Names Fred Karutz Interim Executive Vice President, Marketing And Business Development

zakipoint Health appoints Fred Karutz Interim EVP of Marketing and Business Development to drive growth, strategic partnerships, and better member experiences.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- zakipoint Health, a provider of healthcare analytics, member engagement and AI-enabled service solutions, today announced the appointment of Frederick“Fred” Karutz as Interim Executive Vice President, Marketing and Business Development.

Building on his work as an advisor to the company, Karutz will lead marketing and business development efforts focused on health plans, including community-based, provider-owned and other specialty plans, as well as leading brokers seeking differentiated solutions that create an exceptional member experience throughout the healthcare journey.

The appointment follows progress in developing opportunities across the health plan and broker sectors. Karutz's advisory work has helped advance market conversations, clarify buyer priorities and identify opportunities to connect zakipoint Health's AI-enabled capabilities with existing care management, navigation and service programs. His expanded role will bring Mains, BSN, RN, Chief Revenue Officer of zakipoint Health.

Karutz brings more than two decades of marketing, business development and executive leadership experience, including serving as President of Carelon Advocacy at Elevance Health and leading a consumer-focused division at Health Care Service Corporation. He has also helped launch and grow ventures focused on improving the member experience and helping consumers make informed healthcare and benefit decisions. His work spans GoHealth, HolaDoctor, hCentive, Connected Health and Silverlink Communications, with partnerships involving Intuit, Aon, Paychex, Oscar Health, and a wide range of brokers and agents.

Greater focus to translating that work into market strategy, strategic partnerships and business growth.

“Health plans and brokers need to turn fragmented data, benefits and services into an experience that makes it easier for members to get the right support at the right time,” said Jaclyn Mains, BSN, RN, Chief Revenue Officer of zakipoint Health.“Fred understands what it takes to deliver on that promise-and how to translate it into a compelling strategy for growth. He has already helped us sharpen our approach to these markets. Expanding his leadership role positions us to accelerate strategic partnerships, strengthen our market presence and deliver measurable value for our clients and the members they serve.”

“Health plans and brokers are looking for better ways to connect the capabilities they already have and make the member's next step easier,” said Karutz.“zakipoint Health brings together AI-enabled analytics, targeted outreach, digital navigation and service support so organizations can reach more members earlier, engage more effectively and deliver more value. I'm excited to build on the progress we've made and help our partners create a simpler, more connected healthcare journey for every member.”

zakipoint Health offers modular solutions that address immediate needs in population analytics, digital engagement and service support, with a path to a complete connected platform. Its capabilities help organizations identify cost and risk drivers, launch targeted campaigns, guide members to available care and programs, and track engagement and downstream results.

A modern, AI-enabled digital front door connects members with benefits, claims, provider search, cost estimates and personalized guidance. Connected staff tools and AI voice and chat assistance support member and provider inquiries, helping service and clinical teams deliver more informed support.

About zakipoint Health

zakipoint Health provides healthcare analytics, member engagement, navigation, and AI-enabled service solutions for health plans, third-party administrators, employers and brokers. Its configurable platform connects data and insights with outreach, digital tools and human support, helping organizations improve the member journey and realize more value from their healthcare programs and investments.

Dipali Dey

zakipoint Health

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zakipoint Health Names Fred Karutz Interim Executive Vice President, Marketing and Business Development News Provided By Zakipoint Health Inc. October 13, 2026, 16:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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