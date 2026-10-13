Interluxe Auctions Announces Online Auctions Of Two Central Texas Luxury Properties On Monday, October 26Th

403 Ridgewood Rd, Austin, TX 78746

901 Sun Ray, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Auction Begins: Monday, October 26th @ 9am CDT

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, announces separate online auctions for two Central Texas luxury properties beginning Monday, October 26, 2026. The Modern Rollingwood Sanctuary in Austin showcases contemporary architecture and indoor-outdoor living minutes from downtown, while The Horseshoe Bay Golf Course and Waterfront Estate combines Lake LBJ access alongside Apple Rock's 12th-hole peninsula green.The Modern Rollingwood Sanctuary | Austin, TexasBidding opens October 26th.Previously listed for $3.99 million.Starting bid: $1.75 million.Set in coveted Rollingwood, one of Austin's most desirable residential enclaves, The Modern Rollingwood Sanctuary offers a rare combination of privacy, architectural sophistication, and exceptional proximity to the heart of the city. Tucked beneath a canopy of mature trees, the property feels remarkably removed while remaining walkable to Zilker Park and less than 10 minutes from downtown Austin, Barton Springs, and the shopping and dining of South Congress. It is a setting that captures one of the most compelling aspects of Austin luxury living: a quiet neighborhood atmosphere with the city's cultural, recreational, and culinary destinations just minutes away.Within this sought-after setting, the 4,171±-square-foot contemporary residence offers five bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms, and a sophisticated blend of architecture and indoor-outdoor living. Expansive black-framed glass, wide-plank wood flooring, Brazilian Garapa wood accents, and refined natural materials create a warm, modern aesthetic. Large sliding doors connect the living spaces to a private pool and spa courtyard, covered entertaining areas, and beautifully landscaped grounds beneath mature trees. The open-concept kitchen features a dramatic 14±-foot island, custom cabinetry, and premium Dacor appliances. The main-level primary suite offers direct access to the pool and gardens, dual closets, and luxurious Italian and Turkish marble finishes. An additional en-suite guest bedroom and office complete the main level, while upstairs features three bedrooms, a game room, second laundry room, and an outdoor terrace.The Modern Rollingwood Sanctuary is being offered in cooperation with Kathryn Scarborough of Engel & Völkers Austin.The Horseshoe Bay Golf Course and Waterfront Estate | Horseshoe Bay, TexasBidding opens October 26th.Previously listed for $3.95 million.Starting bid: $1.5 million.Where the sparkling waters of Lake LBJ meet the championship fairways of Apple Rock Golf Course, The Horseshoe Bay Golf Course and Waterfront Estate offers an extraordinary blend of waterfront recreation, golf, and resort-style luxury. Alongside the dramatic 12th-hole peninsula green of the Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed course, the property enjoys sweeping golf and water views. Just an hour from Austin, Horseshoe Bay is a sought-after destination for luxury lakeside living in the heart of the Texas Hill Country.Designed to embrace its spectacular setting, the 4,348±-square-foot residence blends sophisticated interiors with expansive outdoor living. A dramatic sliding glass wall opens the great room and kitchen to more than 2,700± square feet of covered terraces, a private pool and oversized spa, and an outdoor kitchen. A private dock with boat lift and wave runner ramps provides direct Lake LBJ access, while a spacious sun deck offers additional entertaining space.The five-bedroom residence features en-suite accommodations throughout, including two main-level suites and three upstairs. An interior elevator, game and media room, oversized two-car garage, and separate golf-cart bay add convenience. With an extensive short-term rental history, the estate represents one of the few opportunities to acquire an income-producing property of this scale in such a coveted waterfront and golf course location on Lake LBJ.The Horseshoe Bay Golf Course and Waterfront Estate is being offered in cooperation with Kale Stephens of Horseshoe Bay Living.Bidding for both properties will take place online exclusively at beginning Monday, October 26, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Previews will be held Friday, October 23rd, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 24th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and Sunday, October 25th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Buyer's agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the properties, including due diligence materials and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at (Austin) and (Horseshoe Bay). See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment-delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world's leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Shala Thomas

Interluxe Auctions

+1 888-415-5893

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Interluxe Auctions Announces Online Auctions of Two Central Texas Luxury Properties on Monday, October 26th News Provided By Interluxe October 13, 2026, 16:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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