Amit Shah Hails BJP's Gujarat Win, Takes A Swipe At Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the results of the Gujarat elections, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has captured 90 per cent of the municipal corporations, while also highlighting Congress and Rahul Gandhi's poor track record in local body polls.

Shah highlights wins in Rajasthan, Tripura

Addressing reporters, Shah mentioned that the Aam Aadmi Party forfeited its security deposit in over 85 per cent of the wards in Rajasthan. He further highlighted that in the village committee elections held in Tripura, the NDA succeeded in winning approximately 4,000 seats by securing 3,248 seats and another 900 seats, thus acquiring a total vote share of 77.5 per cent, whereas the Congress party managed to win only 14 out of the 4,600 seats.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party also achieved a resounding victory in the local body elections held in Rajasthan. The BJP captured 90% of the municipal corporations, 66% of the municipal councils, and 65% of the municipalities. These elections serve as a lesson for Rahul Gandhi; notably, the Aam Aadmi Party forfeited its security deposit in over 85% of the wards in Rajasthan. I also wish to inform Rahul Gandhi that in the village committee elections held in Tripura, the NDA succeeded in winning approximately 4,000 seats-securing 3,248 seats and another 900 seats-with a total vote share of 77.5%, whereas the Congress party managed to win only 14 out of the 4,600 seats..." said Shah.

Gujarat poll results

Shah's remarks came following the BJP's victory in the Gujarat local body polls, where the ruling party secured 38 out of 44 seats in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) and retained Okha and Thara municipalities.

According to State Election Commission figures, the Congress secured five seats in Gandhinagar, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had bagged a seat in the preceding elections, drew a blank in the latest mandate.

Following the results, Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "resounding victory" in the Gujarat local body elections, pointing to the opposition's prolonged electoral drought in the state.

Addressing the media in the national capital, the Home Minister asserted that the recent poll results, in which the BJP secured 90 out of 104 seats across three municipalities and municipal corporations, reflect the unwavering trust the people of Gujarat have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)