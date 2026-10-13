Opposition Meets To Map Strategy, Safeguard Constitutional Principles

Opposition Unites to Safeguard Constitution, Democracy

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Tuesday highlighted that the collective efforts of the opposition are directed to safeguard constitutional principles and public welfare and said that all Opposition meetings are taking place to achieve significant goals in the interest of the nation. Addressing the media following the high-tea gathering hosted by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Prasad said, ""Whatever is being done is in the interest of the nation, the country, the Constitution, reservation, and democracy. Our leaders will reveal the strategy later; nothing is being disclosed right now... Whatever happens will be in your best interest. You, too, have faced arrests; you have faced injustice and oppression in Haryana. This INDIA alliance has been formed for a major cause, and these meetings are taking place to achieve significant goals. The next meeting will be held very soon..."

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi earlier told ANI,“This is a battle fought on the streets, and the entire opposition is out on the streets. Yesterday, we were on the streets with hundreds of thousands of people. Today, the entire opposition is invited to the Leader of the Opposition's residence for tea; then there will be a press conference, followed by the disclosure of the rest of the strategy. Before that, I don't think the entire strategy is revealed..." The high-tea gathering hosted by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi served as a key platform to map out upcoming legislative and public actions.

Echoing the collective resolve of the coalition, Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar noted that the consultative meet focused heavily on defending democratic frameworks. "...We have been invited for tea; it is a meeting to discuss future strategy. We will see what is decided in the meeting...We have no knowledge of the future strategy...Our fight is to protect the rights of the country's voters and to safeguard the Constitution,” Wadettiwar told ANI.

Coalition Vows to Continue Fight, Presents Demands

Other leaders within the bloc underscored that political pressure will continue without interruption until institutional concerns are addressed. Detailing the uncompromised demands of the coalition, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "This fight will continue until the SIR is scrapped and the CEC resigns."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj maintained that shifting venues or applying pressure will only harden the opposition's resolve. "Changing the protest site isn't going to silence our voices, nor are we going to stop; in fact, we have only grown stronger because of the attitude they have shown towards us...We will not back down," Saroj told reporters. (ANI)

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