Tripura Marks IDDRR 2026 With Disaster Preparedness Initiative

Tripura Holds Multi-Agency Disaster Preparedness Initiative

The Tripura administration on Tuesday organised a multi-agency disaster preparedness initiative at the Civil Secretariat complex in Agartala to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) 2026. The programme was held under the global theme,“Resilience Starts at Home”, and was led by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, who emphasised the state government's commitment to strengthening disaster management mechanisms, improving inter-agency coordination and enhancing preparedness at all administrative levels. Revenue Secretary Milind Ramteke and other senior officials attended the programme, which featured live demonstrations and practical training sessions to improve emergency response capabilities.

Mock Drills and Practical Training

The activities included earthquake evacuation mock drills, structural rescue demonstrations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire safety demonstrations by Tripura Fire and Emergency Services, and hands-on training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and life-support techniques. Personnel from the state administration, Civil Defence teams and community volunteers associated with the Apda Mitra scheme participated in the initiative.

The programme focused on strengthening coordination among emergency response agencies and improving the readiness of officials and community volunteers to respond to disasters. The initiative also highlighted the importance of community-level preparedness and the role of trained first responders in reducing risks and supporting rescue operations during emergencies.

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