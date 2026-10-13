Kerala: Police Warn Shoppers Against Fake Amazon-Flipkart Festive Offers!

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police has issued a strong warning to the public about cyber frauds happening during the festive online shopping season. Scammers are pushing fake offers in the name of the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days. These fraudsters target people through social media platforms, WhatsApp messages, SMS, and emails by promising massive discounts and free gifts. They even misuse the names and logos of top online shopping websites to create fake links and portals.

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The scam usually begins with fraudsters offering products at unbelievably low prices. They trick customers into visiting fake websites. When users try to place an order and make a payment, the scammers steal their bank account details, card information, and OTPs. Fraudsters also use fake customer care numbers to trap people. After paying the money, customers either never receive the product or get cheap, low-quality items. In some cases, the scammers demand even more money under the excuse of refunds, GST, or processing fees.

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Things to keep in mind

* You must verify the authenticity of social media ad links before clicking on them.

* You should shop only through the official websites or mobile apps of Amazon and Flipkart.

* You need to check website addresses for spelling mistakes and fake domains.

* You must be very careful with offer links received via WhatsApp or unknown numbers.

* You should never share secret details like UPI PIN, OTP, ATM PIN, card CVV, or banking passwords with anyone.

* You must remember that you do not need to enter your UPI PIN to receive money.

* You should not trust anyone who asks for advance payment to give you a gift or offer.

* You must never install unknown apps or share bank details to get a refund just because a stranger tells you to.

Kerala Police stated that victims of cyber financial fraud can immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930. You can also file a complaint through the website You must save all scam-related messages, phone numbers, website links, and transaction details as solid proof. You should not fall for unbelievable price drops while shopping online. The police advise everyone to do their online transactions carefully and responsibly.