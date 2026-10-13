PTI Opposition Jailed As Trump Embraces Pakistan's Asim Munir

MENAFN - Asia Times) As US President Donald Trump deepens his ties with Pakistan's powerful military chief Asim Munir, the nation's government has detained the elected leadership of the last province controlled by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's opposition party – a move critics have condemned as a coup.

Pakistan's president, Asif Ali Zardari, declared a state of emergency on Sunday in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suspending its elected government and transferring authority to a federally appointed governor. Hundreds of members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, including its provincial chief minister, Sohail Afridi, have been arrested, as have Khan's three sisters, according to The Guardian.

The emergency measures come after days of protests calling for the release of Khan – who was forced to step down from power in 2022 by a parliamentary vote of no confidence under heavy pressure from the US government, then led by President Joe Biden. Khan was subsequently imprisoned by Pakistani authorities and accused the military of orchestrating his ouster.

Pakistan's government said it declared the state of emergency after local leadership failed to stop escalating attacks from Islamist terrorist groups. But PTI leaders described it as a thinly veiled pretext to squash protests, including a planned march on Islamabad to demand Khan's release.

Mehlaqa Samdani, the director of the Community Alliance for Peace and Justice – a group advocating against US support for political repression in Pakistan – described Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as“the last remaining province where the military regime had been unable to take control.”