Binance Launches New A.I. Trading Tool

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Privately held cryptocurrency exchange Binance has launched a new trading tool that incorporates artificial intelligence (A.I.).

The company said in a statement that its A.I. personalized trading interface is now available to all global English-language users of its platform.

The free A.I.-powered suite of tools lets uses tailor market information, portfolio tracking, and trades based on their interests and investment knowledge.

Binance said that about 150,000 users tested the new A.I. trading tool during a beta test that began on Sept. 7 of this year.

Features of the new tool include AI-generated portfolio summaries, analysis of top-moving stocks, alerts, and on-demand market briefings in both text and audio format.

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng described the A.I. trading tool as part of the exchange's efforts to make financial information more accessible to people.

"Markets are becoming more complex, but the tools to understand them should become easier to use," said the company in its statement.

Binance has said that its ultimate goal is to create a super-app that incorporates A.I. and enables people to mange all their finances in one place, including their investments.

As a private company, Binance's stock does not trade on a public exchange.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is trading at $83,400 U.S. on Oct. 13.