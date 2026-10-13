Turkmenistan's Gift Mosque In Fuzuli Set To Open By Early 2027 - Ambassador
“An important project is currently underway – the construction of a mosque in the city of Fuzuli. The opening ceremony for this mosque is scheduled to take place at the end of this year or early next year,” the ambassador noted.
The construction of the mosque is being carried out as part of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan and is viewed as a symbol of friendship and brotherly relations between the two countries.
During the state visit of Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan on June 22–23, 2026, the parties signed a number of documents aimed at further developing bilateral relations.
Cultural and humanitarian cooperation remains one of the key areas of interaction between the two countries. In particular, the Days of Turkmen Culture were held in Baku and Ganja in October 2025, and the Days of Azerbaijani Culture took place in Ashgabat and Arkadag from June 5 to 7, 2026.
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