Azerbaijan's Trade With Central Asia Rose Over 50% In 2025, Minister Says
“There are more than 400 companies operating in our country with capital from Central Asia,” Jabbarov said.
According to him, Azerbaijan's cooperation with Central Asian countries goes beyond simply increasing trade and is moving into a new phase involving joint investments, the development of production, and expanded access to foreign markets.
Jabbarov emphasized the special importance Azerbaijan attaches to developing economic ties with Turkmenistan. He noted that the economic potential of the two countries provides a foundation for exploring new opportunities and diversifying cooperation.
The minister also highlighted the role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission as an important platform for expanding bilateral ties.
“At the ninth meeting of the commission, held in July in Ashgabat, we had productive discussions on strengthening our partnership in the areas of trade and economic cooperation, energy, transportation, agriculture, food security, environmental protection, water infrastructure, and other priority areas,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment