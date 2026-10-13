Auto Glass Stars Opens Third Auto Glass Shop Location In Gilbert, Arizona

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GILBERT, AZ, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Auto Glass Stars has opened its third location in Gilbert, Arizona, bringing both in-shop and mobile auto glass services to drivers throughout the area. The new location provides full-service glass repair and replacement at the shop as well as mobile service that travels to customer locations across Gilbert and the surrounding communities.

The Gilbert opening marks continued growth for the company, which has operated in the auto glass industry for more than 20 years. The new site serves as a full auto glass shop, handling everything from minor chip repairs to complete windshield replacement, along with window tinting and calibration of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems.

The location offers the same range of services available at the company's other sites. These include windshield repair for cracks and chips, complete windshield replacement using glass that is either dealer OEM or meets or exceeds OEM standards, and repair and replacement of door windows, moonroofs, rear windows, and window regulators. The company is contracted with all insurance carriers and assists customers with insurance claims.

The Gilbert shop also provides a window tinting service featuring ceramic window film with infrared heat rejection, which helps keep vehicle interiors cool and protects against sun damage. The company backs its ceramic tint with a lifetime warranty.

"Opening in Gilbert allows the team to reach more drivers who need reliable auto glass care close to home," said John Schmidt, a spokesperson at Auto Glass Stars. "The new shop handles in-person appointments and also sends technicians out to homes and workplaces, so customers have options that fit their schedules."

The company offers both in-shop and mobile service seven days a week, allowing customers to choose where their work is completed. Mobile technicians perform repairs and replacements at the customer's chosen location, while the physical shop accommodates those who prefer to bring their vehicle in.

Following any windshield replacement, the company performs ADAS calibration to confirm that safety features such as lane departure warnings, collision avoidance systems, and adaptive cruise control function correctly. This step has become increasingly important as more vehicles rely on camera and sensor systems mounted near the windshield.

"Modern vehicles depend on calibrated safety systems, and a new windshield requires that those systems be reset," Schmidt said. "The Gilbert location is equipped to complete that calibration as part of the replacement process, which helps keep drivers safe on the road."

Auto Glass Stars reports that same-day service is available for many repairs, with technicians experienced in both glass work and tinting. The addition of the Gilbert site expands the company's presence in the region and reduces travel distances for both shop visits and mobile appointments.





Auto Glass Stars is an auto glass shop specializing in windshield replacement, windshield repair, window tinting, ADAS calibration, and mobile auto glass service. With more than two decades in the industry, the company serves the Phoenix Metropolitan Area and the San Antonio–New Braunfels Metropolitan Statistical Area. The company is contracted with all insurance providers and offers a lifetime warranty on its services, with technicians available to work both in-shop and at customer locations.

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For more information about Auto Glass Stars - Gilbert, contact the company here:

Auto Glass Stars - Gilbert

John Schmidt

(480) 992-0435

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Auto Glass Stars

751 N Monterey St Ste 123

Gilbert, AZ 85233, United States

CONTACT: John Schmidt