Landmarks Illinois Provides $25,000 In Grants To Support Reinvestment On Chicago's South Side

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three grants, through the Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side, will support the preservation and adaptive reuse of historic buildings

Chicago, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,000 through the Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side to support historic preservation in the city's Bronzeville, Englewood and South Shore communities.

The matching grants were awarded to the following recipients:

Monumental Baptist Church, Bronzeville: $10,000 to pay for necessary architectural and engineering documents that will allow the congregation to move forward with urgent repairs to the 125-year-old Richardsonian Romanesque "central lantern church" that has long served as a culturally significant community anchor.

Englewood Real Estate Development Corporation, Englewood: $10,000 to make priority repairs to the historic Schlitz Tied House on 69th Street, a designated Chicago Landmark and one of the last remaining tied houses originally constructed by Milwaukee-based Schlitz brewery in Chicago before Prohibition.

St. Thomas Lutheran Church, South Shore: $5,000 to install a new electronic bell system in the church's historic bell tower to attract new members, engage the neighborhood and ensure the long-term preservation of the English Gothic-style building.

Visit our website to learn more about the recent grant recipients.

More about the Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side

The Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side provides planning and capital matching grants to support organizations and people working to preserve the history, culture and architecture of Chicago's South Side, where Mr. Black, acclaimed civil rights leader, author and historian spent the majority of his life living and promoting African American history.

Grants through the Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side range from $500 - $10,000 each, depending on need. The grant program is open to both nonprofits and for-profit entities. Grants are awarded on a 3:1 matching basis. Grant application deadlines are twice a year, January 1 and July 1.

Visit our websit e to view complete grant guidelines and to submit a grant application. You can also see past grant recipients on our website.

About Landmarks Illinois

Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization founded in 1971. Our mission is to accelerate the preservation and reuse of significant places statewide to foster healthy, livable and thriving communities. Through advocacy, funding, technical expertise and public engagement, we position preservation as an accessible, equitable and effective tool to support strategic, community-driven revitalization. For more information, visit .

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Monumental Baptist Church

CONTACT: Kaitlyn McAvoy Landmarks Illinois 312-995-9679...