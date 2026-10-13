Star Step Performance Coatings Group Acquires DAAS & Chemicals, Creating A Global Industrial Coatings Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HINSDALE, IL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINSDALE, IL - October 13, 2026 -

Pordenone based DAAS & Chemicals brings a leadership position in wood coatings, specialized R&D capabilities and manufacturing in Europe, North America and Asia

Star Step Performance Coatings Group (SSPCG), a diversified coatings platform, today announced the acquisition of DAAS & Chemicals, a leading wood coatings company with distinctive expertise in the wood packaging sector.

Headquartered in Pordenone, Italy, DAAS operates manufacturing facilities in Italy, the Philippines and the United States and serves customers in more than 60 countries. The transaction closed on October 12, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks Star Step's first expansion outside the United States and gives the group a consolidated manufacturing presence in North America, Europe and Asia. Following the transaction, the group employs approximately 250 people and generates roughly $80 million in annual revenue.

Star Step and DAAS see significant opportunities to extend DAAS's established position in industrial wood coatings by leveraging SSPCG's commercial, technical and manufacturing resources. DAAS's specialized formulation and R&D capabilities will also be made available to SSPCG's US operating companies.

DAAS's product portfolio includes concentrated water-based coatings for wood packaging, developed to support fast drying, durable finishes and efficient industrial application. The company also offers water-based glass coatings with transparent, lacquered, metallic and pearlescent effects, alongside adhesives for furniture manufacturing, wood components and construction applications. Its pigmented paste systems are designed for color consistency and resistance to light and heat across industrial and decorative uses.







DAAS will continue to be led by co-founder Carlo Della Toffola as General Manager, while co-founder Stefano Antoniazzi will continue to support the company as Strategic Advisor.

"This acquisition strengthens Star Step industrially and technologically and consolidates our position among independent manufacturers of industrial coatings at international scale," said Edoardo Maggini, Operating Partner of Star Step Performance Coatings Group. "DAAS is the world leader in a highly specialized segment where it has developed distinctive expertise, and with our infrastructure it can extend that know-how into broader wood coatings markets. We are looking closely at the Italian market, where there is a strong base of excellent coatings companies, and we have an active pipeline of further acquisitions already under way."

"Joining Star Step is the natural evolution of the company we have built and grown over more than a decade," said Antoniazzi and Della Toffola. "It gives DAAS the infrastructure and resources to pursue growth opportunities that would have taken years to achieve independently, while preserving the relationships, the way of working and the commitment to our employees and customers that have always defined the company."

BDO Milan acted as legal counsel and as accounting and tax due diligence advisor to Star Step Performance Coatings Group.

About Star Step Performance Coatings Group

Star Step Performance Coatings Group (SSPCG) is a global coatings platform serving the OEM, industrial, architectural, concrete and specialty application markets.

Through its portfolio of operating companies, SSPCG develops and manufactures liquid and powder coatings, industrial wood coatings and finishes, architectural paints, resinous flooring systems, concrete restoration materials and custom formulated solutions.

With manufacturing operations in North America, Europe and Asia, SSPCG combines specialized formulation, R&D and technical support capabilities to serve customers across a wide range of industrial and commercial markets.

For more information, visit .

About DAAS & Chemicals

DAAS & Chemicals manufactures and markets coatings, adhesives, pigment pastes, fillers and specialty chemical solutions, formulated and developed around the specific production and application needs of its customers.

With an established international presence and a commercial network built over the years, DAAS & Chemicals operates in more than 60 countries, serving customers and industrial partners across diverse markets worldwide. This presence rests not only on product quality and reliability but also on the ability to deliver consistent, flexible and customer focused service. Qualified technical support, responsiveness, continuity of supply and attention to the specific application and operating requirements of each market are central to the company's approach.

For more information, visit .

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For more information about Star Step Performance Coatings, LLC, contact the company here:

Star Step Performance Coatings Group

Edoardo Maggini

917-397-2642

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15 Spinning Wheel Road, Suite 300

Hinsdale, Illinois 60521

CONTACT: Edoardo Maggini