Ocean Air & Residential LLC Expands Operations And Launches Redesigned Website For AC Repair Across Boynton Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOYNTON BEACH, FL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ocean Air & Residential LLC, a family-owned air conditioning contractor serving Boynton Beach since 2016, has announced an expansion of its operations alongside the launch of a redesigned website intended to make scheduling and service information easier to access for residents across Palm Beach County.

The expansion follows a period of steady growth for the company, which has completed more than 12,000 jobs across Palm Beach County since 2022, including over 7,000 in Boynton Beach alone. The company maintains a 4.9-star rating on Google drawn from more than 200 reviews and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, where it has been accredited since 2017.

As a licensed and insured AC contractor in Boynton Beach, the company provides a full range of residential and commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. These include diagnostic and repair work for units that are not cooling, leaking water, shutting off, or producing unusual noises, as well as emergency response for systems that fail during periods of extreme heat. The firm also handles maintenance and tune-ups, system installation and replacement, indoor air quality improvements, and duct repair and replacement.

"The decision to expand and rebuild the website came from wanting to keep up with the demand across the county while staying true to how the company started," said Joe Rodgers, owner of Ocean Air & Residential LLC. "Growth has never been about losing the local connection. A customer should still be able to reach someone who knows the work and stands behind it."

The company's service model emphasizes honest assessment, with technicians repairing systems that are worth repairing rather than defaulting to replacement. During maintenance visits, the company performs cleaning, capacitor and contactor testing, and drain line vacuuming, and it provides customers with the readings taken during each visit. On every air handler it installs, the company fits a secondary drain pan and float switch as a standard measure against water damage.

"The redesigned site reflects the way the company actually operates," Rodgers added. "The goal was to give people clear information about the services available and an easier path to scheduling, whether that is a routine tune-up or an emergency call on a weekend."

The redesigned website is part of a broader effort to support the company's growth while preserving the personal accountability that has defined its approach. Ocean Air & Residential air conditioning repair service continues to offer same-day service as a standing goal, and the company reports that its owner remains directly reachable by customers.

Beyond repair and maintenance, the company installs systems sized for each home as it currently stands, handles the required permits, and offers indoor air quality options such as UV and carbon air purifiers mounted within existing ductwork. Commercial clients, including offices, restaurants, clubhouses, and retail spaces, receive service scheduled around their operating needs.





Ocean Air & Residential LLC is a family-owned HVAC and general contracting company based in Boynton Beach, Florida. Owned by Joe Rodgers and in operation since 2016, the company provides residential and commercial air conditioning services throughout Palm Beach County and surrounding areas in South Florida.

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For more information about Ocean Air & Residential LLC, contact the company here:

Ocean Air & Residential LLC

Joe Rodgers

+1 561-205-2665

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Ocean Air & Residential LLC

1530 Boynton Beach Blvd #3217

Boynton Beach, FL 33424, United States

CONTACT: Joe Rodgers