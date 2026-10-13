Kenya Air Force Shapes Next Generation Of Mission-Ready Military Leaders

Developing competent, disciplined and forward-looking military leaders is central to strengthening operational effectiveness, institutional excellence and national defence capabilities. The Kenya Air Force (KAF) continues to invest in professional military education to prepare newly commissioned officers for the evolving demands of military service.

Commander Kenya Air Force, Major General Bernard Waliaula, recently officially opened the Induction/Junior Officers Course for newly commissioned Specialist Officers and Special Duty Officers (SDOs), marking an important milestone in their transition into the KAF Officers Corps.

Congratulating the officers on successfully completing their basic military training at the Kenya Military Academy, Maj Gen Waliaula emphasised that the course would deepen their understanding of the Service's mandate, organisational structure, operational environment and contribution to national security.

He underscored that commissioning carries significant leadership responsibilities, demanding unwavering integrity, discipline, accountability and professional competence.

“An officer must be a problem solver, a critical thinker and a role model. Lead by example, take responsibility for your decisions and let your conduct reflect the highest standards of the Kenya Air Force,” he emphasised.

The Commander challenged the officers to embrace critical thinking, innovation, continuous learning and exemplary leadership while remaining grounded in military values, traditions and professional ethics.

Commandant Kenya Air Force Training Wing, Colonel Charles Munyao, commended the officers for completing their initial military training and urged them to approach the course with dedication, intellectual curiosity and a strong commitment to professional excellence.

Declaring the course officially open, Maj Gen Waliaula expressed confidence that the training would equip the officers with the knowledge, leadership attributes and professional foundation necessary to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

The course reinforces the Kenya Air Force's commitment to developing adaptable, competent and mission-ready officers capable of strengthening operational readiness, advancing institutional transformation and safeguarding Kenya's national security interests.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.