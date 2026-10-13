Joint Command And Staff College (JCSC) Hosts Delegation From The Nigerian Armed Forces Command And Staff College

Educational visits by military colleges exemplify military diplomacy through professional exchanges. Such engagements strengthen institutional ties and enhance regional security cooperation. This was reinforced on 12 October 2026 when the Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC) hosted a delegation from the Nigerian Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

The delegation, led by Brig Gen Murtala Mohammed Abu, Director of the Department of Joint Studies, paid a courtesy call on the Commandant of JCSC, Major General Eric Kinuthia, before joining the rest of the delegation for a briefing on the College's mandate, organization, training programmes and key activities.

The engagement reaffirmed the importance of institutional partnerships in strengthening professional military education, promoting the exchange of ideas and enhancing cooperation between the two military training institutions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.