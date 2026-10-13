Unifirst Corporation Plans To Announce Fourth Quarter Results On October 21, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 on October 21, 2026, before the market opens. In light of its pending transaction with Cintas Corporation, UniFirst will not conduct a quarterly conference call or provide an update to guidance.
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF ) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-296-2740 or visit UniFirst.com.
| Investor Relations:
| Shane O'Connor
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| EVP and Chief Financial Officer
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| 978-658-8888
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