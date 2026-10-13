Hedy AI Launches Hedy For Teams, Bringing On-Device Transcription And EU Data Residency To Its AI Meeting Assistant For Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizations of 2 to 200 choose United States or European Union data storage at setup, set a company-wide Cloud Sync policy, and share only the meeting Sessions each member chooses to share

Portland, OR, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedy AI today announced Hedy for Teams, a team plan that extends the privacy controls of Hedy, its cross-platform AI meeting assistant, to organizations. Each organization chooses when it is created whether its data is stored in the United States or the European Union. Speech recognition runs on each member's device by default, and team admins cannot open members' private meeting Sessions. Teams of 2 to 200 people manage seats and billing from one admin dashboard and share selected Sessions through Team Topics. Hedy for Teams costs $99.99 USD per seat per year.







A Team Topic in Hedy for Teams: Topic Insights summarize the team's shared meetings, and a private chat answers questions across them.

Privacy controls at the organization level



Data region: the owner chooses United States or European Union storage when creating the organization. The choice is permanent and applies to every member's account. In the EU region, supported storage and AI processing stay in the EU. Account login and billing infrastructure remain global.

On-device speech recognition: Hedy transcribes conversations on the member's device by default, and conversation audio never reaches Hedy's servers.

Cloud Sync policy: owners and admins decide whether members choose for themselves, sync is always on, or sync is always off. With sync always off, new Sessions stay on members' devices.

No admin access to conversations: admins manage people, seats, and billing. They cannot open members' private Sessions, transcripts, notes, or personal Topics, and Hedy for Teams has no employee scoring or manager-only view of individual conversations.

Opt-in sharing: a Session reaches the team only when the person who recorded it assigns it to a Team Topic, and only that person can remove it. Members' chats with Hedy and their audio are never shared. AI processing: Hedy's cloud AI partners process requests inside the organization's data region and do not store session information or use it to train models. On supported Mac, Windows, iPhone, and iPad hardware, members can instead run the analysis entirely on their own device with Local AI Processing.

A record of keeping data on the user's side

Hedy for Teams builds on privacy options Hedy has added over the past year. Hedy transcribes on-device by default, and users who select an EU data region have supported storage and AI processing kept there. Local AI Processing, released in May 2026, moves the full analysis pipeline onto the user's own hardware and works offline. In April 2026, the company completed an independent SOC 2 Type I examination of its security controls and an independent HIPAA assessment. In September 2026, Hedy added Apple Private Cloud Compute as an AI processing option on iPhone and iPad. Hedy for Teams makes the data region and Cloud Sync choices at the organization level, so they apply to every member.

Shared meeting context and central seat management

A Team Topic is a Topic the whole organization shares. When a member assigns a finished Session to it, teammates can read its transcript, recap, notes, and to-dos, and each person can chat privately with Hedy about the Topic. Hedy answers from the newest 25 Sessions assigned to it, whoever recorded them. Team Topics require Cloud Sync, because teammates read shared Sessions from the cloud.

The owner subscribes for 2 to 200 seats and pays by card. Owners and admins invite people by email, assign and reassign seats, and see the prorated cost of any seat change before it is charged. Members sign in to the standard Hedy apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, Windows, and the web, and get the same features as Hedy Pro, including real-time suggestions during their own meetings.

Availability and pricing

Hedy for Teams is available now at . Pricing is $99.99 per seat per year in US dollars, plus applicable tax. The introductory price stays locked in for as long as the subscription remains active. Hedy for Teams has no free trial. Individuals can try Hedy on its free plan, which includes 300 minutes per month.

"A company that adopts a meeting assistant is deciding where its conversations end up, and that decision belongs to the company, not to the vendor," said Julian Pscheid, founder of Hedy AI. "With Hedy for Teams, an organization picks its data region once, sets its sync policy once, and every person who joins inherits both. We also kept every Session private until its owner chooses to share it, because a meeting tool that reports on employees to their manager is not something we want to build."

Frequently asked questions

Can a team keep its Hedy data in the European Union?

Yes. The owner chooses the EU region when creating the organization, and supported storage and AI processing stay there for every member. Account login and billing infrastructure remain US-based.

Can team admins read employees' meetings?

No. Admins manage seats and billing. They can read a Session only after its owner assigns it to a Team Topic, the same way every teammate can.

Does meeting audio leave the device?

Not by default. Hedy transcribes on the member's device, and conversation audio never reaches Hedy's servers.

How much does Hedy for Teams cost?

$99.99 per seat per year, in US dollars plus tax, for 2 to 200 seats.



About Hedy AI

Hedy AI is a pioneering technology company dedicated to enhancing professional communication and decision-making through advanced artificial intelligence. At Hedy AI, we believe that everyone has the capacity for brilliance – sometimes, they just need the right support at the right moment. This belief drives our innovative approach to developing AI-powered solutions that enhance human intelligence rather than replace it. Our flagship product, the Hedy app, is just the beginning of our journey to revolutionize how professionals interact, learn, and make decisions. We're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI, exploring new ways to make every professional conversation an opportunity for growth and advancement. For more information about Hedy AI, visit



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