Provenance Built Launches To Serve Flathead Valley's Residential And Commercial Construction Needs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New residential and commercial construction company offers expert services in custom homes and renovations.

Bigfork, Montana, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provenance Built has officially launched, promising to deliver the same high-quality residential and commercial construction services it has for the last 29 years under the experienced leadership of CEO, James Stirling. Founded by a highly experienced leadership team, the company specializes in custom homes, luxury renovations, and commercial construction.

The founders of Provenance Built understand that choosing a home builder or renovation contractor is a significant decision, one that impacts functionality and long-term satisfaction. With this in mind, the company aims to educate consumers about the luxury construction process, from initial planning to project completion. Customers can access resources to help them make informed decisions, such as guidance on what to know before hiring a luxury home builder and how to choose the right luxury residential construction company.

“Our focus is on providing not just construction services but also education and transparency in the building process,” said Lane Houk, President and COO for Provenance Built.“Whether clients are looking to build their dream home from the ground up or are considering a renovation to enhance their existing space, we want to be their trusted partner.”

An Experienced Craftsman at the Helm

James Stirling has spent 32 years in construction, starting in New York City and Long Island, where he got his start framing residential luxury homes ranging from 15,000 to 50,000 square feet. That early foundation in large-scale, precision framing set the exacting standard he has carried through every project since.

His career expanded into commercial construction, where he built a deep background in helical piles, deep foundation systems, bang piles, and superstructure high-rise construction. From there, he moved into high-rise window installation on the World Trade Center, and all framing and finish work on the Aqueduct Casino. He also did full-scope work on the Converse flagship store in Manhattan and the Gotham Center - framing, sheetrock, and finish carpentry, from structure to final detail. Along the way, he led the structural and concrete work on the dormitories at Stony Brook College, and handled all framing and interior finish work for New York University.

James spent years doing major framing and trim work for Ben Krupinski Builder, constructing ultra-luxury homes throughout the Hamptons and beyond - work held to the same uncompromising standard that now defines Provenance.

For the past six years, James has brought that same depth of experience to Montana, building custom luxury homes throughout the Flathead Valley, including Bigfork and Whitefish.

New COO and New Brand Name Announced

Following the acquisition of Lane Houk as a principal partner, James and Lane have rebranded Proficient Contracting to Provenance with the new company website at provenancebuilt.com.

The company's offerings also include preconstruction services, which help clients navigate the complexities of budgeting and planning. As part of its commitment to modern building techniques, Provenance Built is knowledgeable in Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) construction and helical pile construction methods, providing clients with sustainable and efficient building options.

Provenance Built also recognizes the importance of timing in construction projects. For those considering home renovations, the company provides insights on when is the best time to start renovations, as well as factors influencing commercial construction costs. By addressing common client concerns, Provenance Built aims to streamline the construction experience.

Expertise in Insulated Concrete Forms and Helical Pile Foundation Engineering

To further enhance its service offerings, Provenance Built embraces sustainable practices in luxury home building, ensuring that environmental responsibility remains a core element of its operations. Clients interested in ICF construction versus traditional methods can benefit from expert consultations, designed to highlight the advantages and considerations of each approach.

With its grand (re)opening, Provenance Built is poised to become the essential resource for anyone looking to embark on a building project in the Flathead Valley; especially when ICF construction or helical pile foundation engineering is needed for those majestic mountainside home lots.

The team looks forward to contributing to the local architecture landscape, and to building lasting relationships with clients through exceptional service and craftsmanship.

About Provenance Built

Provenance Built is a Flathead Valley-based construction company specializing in custom homes, luxury renovations, and light commercial construction. The company is committed to transparency, education, and quality in all aspects of residential and commercial building. With a focus on modern techniques and sustainable practices, Provenance Built delivers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. The company can be contacted by phone at (406) 306-8737.

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CONTACT: Lane Houk (406) 306-8737