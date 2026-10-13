Career & College Academy Awarded $1.035 Million U.S. Department Of Labor Youthbuild Grant

Continued federal investment will expand hands-on training, paid work experience, industry credentials and pathways to apprenticeships and careers

- Dr. Kelly DemerathELKHORN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Career & College Academy (CCA) has been awarded a $1,035,000 YouthBuild grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, supporting the continued growth of CCA's Construction & Trades (YouthBuild) Pathway and its work helping students build skills, gain paid experience, earn industry-recognized credentials and prepare for what comes after high school.Through Elkhorn YouthBuild, eligible students age 16 and older learn by doing-splitting their school day between core academics and hands-on training on active construction and community service job sites. The six-month program also incorporates employability and life skills, career exploration, leadership development and connections to employers, apprenticeships and continued education.“Receiving another YouthBuild grant is an incredible validation of the work our students, staff and community partners have built together,” said Dr. Kelly Demerath, principal of Career & College Academy.“Many people know YouthBuild because they've seen our students building homes in the community. But what happens here goes far beyond construction. Students are building technical skills, earning credentials, learning what employers expect, and creating connections that can lead directly to apprenticeships, employment or continued education.”More Than Building HousesBuilding a home is one of the most visible parts of Elkhorn YouthBuild, but the experience extends far beyond the construction site.Students gain paid, hands-on experience in construction and the skilled trades while earning industry-recognized credentials such as OSHA-10, NCCER and CPR. They also develop employability, financial literacy, leadership and workplace skills while connecting with local employers and exploring future career and apprenticeship opportunities.Through CCA's partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Walworth County, students put those skills into practice while helping construct a single-family home for a local family.Preparing Students for an Evolving WorkforceThe new YouthBuild grant places greater emphasis on preparing students for a changing workplace. As part of the 2026 federal YouthBuild initiative, programs must incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) literacy into their educational programming to help students understand AI and its role in an evolving workforce.The federal initiative also strengthens connections between YouthBuild pre-apprenticeship programs and Registered Apprenticeships, creating additional opportunities for participants to continue their training and move into skilled careers.Support Beyond the ProgramCCA continues working with YouthBuild participants for 12 months following the six-month program, helping students transition toward employment, apprenticeship programs, college or technical training, military service or other opportunities.Continuing a Proven Investment in StudentsThe new grant continues a history of federal investment in Elkhorn YouthBuild. In 2023, CCA received an $827,964 U.S. Department of Labor YouthBuild grant, building upon an earlier federal award. At that time, CCA reported that its previous grant had already helped provide construction and employability-skills education to more than 50 students while supporting the construction of an affordable single-family home.The new $1.035 million award allows CCA to continue a program that connects high school learning with meaningful experience, industry credentials and a clear pathway toward what comes next.The philosophy behind Elkhorn YouthBuild is captured in its longstanding motto:"When we build good things, they end up building us."Students and families interested in learning more about Career & College Academy's YouthBuild pathway can visit careercollegeacademywiAbout Career & College AcademyCareer & College Academy is a tuition-free public charter high school focused on hands-on career pathways. Through personalized support, small class sizes, and partnerships with employers and colleges, CCA helps students build skills, gain experience, earn credentials, and explore future pathways while completing high school requirements. Students graduate with more than a diploma-leaving with direction, confidence, and a head start on what's next.

Dr. Kelly Demerath

Career & College Academy

+1 262-741-9452

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Career & College Academy Awarded $1.035 Million U.S. Department of Labor YouthBuild Grant News Provided By Career & College Academy October 13, 2026, 16:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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