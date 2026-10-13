Mango Automotive & Diesel Shares RV Checklist As Yuma Winter Visitors Arrive

An RV in a service bay at Mango Automotive & Diesel in Yuma, Arizona.

Mango Automotive & Diesel at 3222 S Florence Ln in Yuma, Arizona.

The shop's checklist covers tire pressure and age, open recalls and a pre-trip inspection for RVs and tow vehicles, on arrival and before the drive home.

- Mango Automotive

YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mango Automotive & Diesel, the Yuma shop of woman-owned auto repair group Mango Automotive, is sharing a vehicle checklist for RV owners and other winter visitors as they arrive for the season. Tens of thousands of winter visitors spend the season in Yuma County each year, and October and November were the most common arrival months for RV winter visitors, according to a 2017-2018 Arizona State University study conducted for Visit Yuma, Yuma County and the Arizona Office of Tourism.

The same study found that more than 90 percent of the winter visitors surveyed used their own vehicle while in Yuma County, and noted that many who arrive by RV appear to tow a car for local trips. For many households that means two vehicles and their spare tires to look after, months away from their regular mechanic.

The Yuma shop services cars and light trucks as well as diesel engines, RVs and heavy-duty vehicles, with maintenance, diagnostics and repair for all of them. According to the shop, heat, sun and long stop-and-go drives wear on brakes, batteries, A/C systems, tires and suspension faster than many drivers expect. Mango recommends a check soon after arrival, so that anything that developed in storage or on the drive south is found before the winter stay, and a second inspection before the return trip.

Tires come first on the arrival checklist. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advises measuring pressure with the tires cold, against the figure on the vehicle's placard rather than the number on the sidewall, and including the spare. NHTSA considers a tire worn to 2/32 of an inch of tread unsafe. Tire aging is a separate problem: NHTSA notes that tires age whether they are driven or not, that recreational vehicles, other vehicles that sit for long periods and spares are most exposed, and that the risk is greater in the southern Sun Belt. NHTSA notes that some vehicle manufacturers advise replacing tires after six years and some tire manufacturers after ten, regardless of tread wear. The last four digits of the DOT number on the sidewall give the week and year a tire was made.

Recalls come second. Open safety recalls on the motorhome chassis, the tow vehicle and the towed car can be checked by vehicle identification number (VIN) at nhtsa/recalls.

"Winter visitors depend on these vehicles for months at a time, often far from their regular mechanic. The simplest way to avoid surprises is a check when they arrive and another before the drive home," Mango Automotive & Diesel said.

Before the drive home, Mango recommends a road trip inspection on the tow vehicle or car one to two weeks ahead of departure, which leaves time to address anything it finds. The inspection covers what tends to fail on long, hot drives at sustained speeds: cooling system condition, brake pad and rotor measurement, tire tread and pressure, fluid levels, wipers, lights, battery state, suspension and A/C operation, followed by a road test.

Eligible general auto repairs carry Mango's 5-year/60,000-mile warranty, which includes 36 months or 36,000 miles of nationwide coverage, and eligible diesel and heavy-duty repairs carry a 2-year/24,000-mile warranty. Terms and exclusions apply.

Mango Automotive & Diesel is at 3222 S Florence Ln near the 32nd St corridor and serves Yuma, the Foothills, Somerton and San Luis. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has an after-hours key drop. Appointments can be booked online or by phone at (928) 344-3771. Directions and hours:

About Mango Automotive

Mango Automotive is a woman-owned auto repair group that opened its first shop in Albuquerque in 2021 and now operates eight locations in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; and Yuma, Arizona. The shops service domestic and import vehicles, including gasoline, hybrid and electric models, with diesel, heavy-duty and fleet service at select locations. Each shop finds the cause before quoting a repair and begins work only after the customer approves it. More information is available at .

Jesse Jackson

Mango Automotive

+1 928-344-3771

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Mango Automotive & Diesel Shares RV Checklist as Yuma Winter Visitors Arrive News Provided By We Grow Auto Shops October 13, 2026, 16:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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