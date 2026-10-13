Myguardforce & Citizen Announce Development Of Integrated Security Compliance, Training & Situational Awareness Platform

MyGuardForce + Citizen

Planned integration will bring critical hyper-local updates powered by Citizen directly into the MyGuardForce app

- Jeff Zisner - Founder of MyGuardForceSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyGuardForce and Citizen today announced the development of an integrated platform combining security licensing compliance, training for security teams, and critical hyper-local situational awareness updates powered by Citizen, all within the MyGuardForce app.The planned integration will connect workforce readiness with awareness of nearby incidents, helping security organizations manage their teams' qualifications while staying informed about conditions that could affect the people, properties, and communities they protect.MyGuardForce provides tools to monitor security licenses and permits, deliver training, and track certifications and completion records. The integration will bring Citizen-powered incident updates into that same environment, giving security professionals access to relevant local information alongside the tools they use to manage compliance and preparedness.“Security teams need to know that their personnel are qualified, trained, and informed about what is happening around them,” said Jeff Zisner, Security Expert & Founder of MyGuardForce.“By bringing Citizen-powered situational awareness into MyGuardForce, we're developing a more connected way fororganizations to prepare their teams and support informed decisions in the field.”The platform under development is intended to bring together three core capabilities:- Security licensing compliance: Centralized license and permit monitoring, credential tracking and notifications that help organizations identify issues requiring attention.- Training and team preparedness: Access to security training, with completion and certification records managed within MyGuardForce.- Citizen-powered situational awareness: Critical hyper-local incident updates integrated directly into the MyGuardForce app to help teams understand developing conditions near the locations they protect.For security managers and field personnel, the goal is to make relevant information easier to access during everyday operations. A team could manage training and credential readiness in MyGuardForce while also reviewing Citizen-powered updates about nearby incidents that may warrant attention,communication or adjustments to operations.“Timely local information can help people make more informed safety decisions,” said Matt Siegel, responsible for enterprise growth with Citizen.“This integration is being developed to bring Citizen's situational awareness capabilities into the daily workflows of security professionals serving their communities.”The integrated platform is currently in development. Launch timing, supported coverage, available features and access details will be announced as development progresses. To learn more, visit MyGuardForce and Citizen.About MyGuardForceMyGuardForce is a security compliance and training platform built by AEGIS Security & Investigations. It helps security organizations monitor licenses and permits, manage training requirements, track certifications, and maintain compliance records in a centralized application.About CitizenCitizen is a safety app that provides real-time incident alerts, live video, and developing incident updates to help people stay informed about what is happening in their communities. Learn more at Citizen.

Jeff Zisner

MyGuardForce

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MyGuardForce & Citizen Announce Development of Integrated Security Compliance, Training & Situational Awareness Platform News Provided By Streamline Results October 13, 2026, 16:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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