Payments Therapist Expands PCI Compliance Practice, Appoints Former FIS Vice President Wes Shattler To Lead New Services

Wes Shattler, former FIS Vice President and newly appointed Senior Partner, PCI Services at Payments Therapist.

The payments consulting firm brings senior-level industry expertise to fintech companies through specialized PCI assessment readiness and governance programs.

- Wes ShattlerST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Payments Therapist, a specialized payments consulting firm, announces the addition of former FIS Vice President Wes Shattler to spearhead its expanded PCI compliance practice, introducing a comprehensive approach to helping fintech companies navigate the operational and technical complexities of payment security.Shattler joins the firm as Senior Partner, PCI Services, bringing extensive enterprise-level cybersecurity, risk management, and compliance experience to the firm's expanding practice. His appointment supports Payments Therapist's investment in specialized PCI leadership and its ability to help clients manage increasingly complex compliance responsibilities. To address the growing need for dedicated compliance leadership, the expansion introduces two complementary service offerings, PCI Governance as a Service and Handling Your First PCI Assessment. Together, these programs provide organizations with experienced guidance through formal assessment preparation and ongoing compliance management.The initiative primarily serves growing fintech companies, payment facilitators (PayFacs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and registered independent sales organizations (ISOs) seeking to strengthen their PCI programs while managing the demands of business growth.For organizations operating within the payments ecosystem, PCI compliance requires coordination across multiple departments, systems, and external partners. As businesses grow, changes in technology, payment infrastructure, vendor relationships, and operational processes can introduce additional responsibilities that require ongoing oversight.Despite these demands, many organizations still manage PCI through periodic assessment preparation, with responsibilities spread across security, engineering, compliance, and executive leadership.For organizations operating within the payments ecosystem, PCI compliance requires coordination across multiple departments, systems, and external partners. As businesses grow, changes in technology, payment infrastructure, vendor relationships, and operational processes can introduce additional responsibilities that require ongoing oversight.This fragmented approach can lead to inconsistent documentation, unclear accountability, delayed remediation, and significant disruption as assessment deadlines approach.Shattler brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity, risk management, and compliance leadership, including extensive experience managing enterprise-scale assurance programs. During his career, he has supported more than 500 PCI assessments and compliance initiatives and served three consecutive terms on the PCI Security Standards Council Board of Advisors. His experience combines industry standards leadership with practical expertise in managing complex security and compliance programs, giving him an understanding of the relationship between payment technology, operational execution, compliance obligations, and organizational accountability."PCI compliance touches nearly every part of a payments organization, yet the responsibility for managing it is often spread across teams that already have demanding priorities," says Shattler. "Our objective is to bring those responsibilities together under a coordinated program that gives organizations greater visibility, clearer accountability, and a more sustainable approach to compliance."At the center of the expanded practice is PCI Governance as a Service, an ongoing engagement model that provides organizations with dedicated program leadership and coordination throughout the year.The service addresses a common operational challenge: maintaining the policies, evidence, documentation, control ownership, and remediation activities required to support an effective PCI program between formal assessments.The program includes ongoing coordination with internal stakeholders, tracking outstanding requirements, maintaining compliance documentation, coordinating and tracking remediation activities, and preparing for interactions with Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs).For growing fintech companies, this model provides access to specialized PCI leadership without requiring them to independently build and maintain an equivalent internal governance function."Many businesses have capable technical and compliance teams, but no single person responsible for keeping the entire PCI program moving throughout the year," says Jason Kafer, founder of Payments Therapist.“As the payments industry continues to evolve, we're seeing a demand for specialized expertise that helps organizations manage increasingly complex requirements. Expanding our PCI practice and bringing Wes onto our leadership team allows us to address that demand with the kind of senior-level experience and hands-on support that defines our consulting model, connecting the people, processes, and responsibilities involved."The expanded practice also introduces Handling Your First PCI Assessment, a dedicated program for organizations preparing for their first formal PCI validation.Payments Therapist provides hands-on assistance with scope review, readiness evaluations, gap identification, documentation preparation, evidence organization, stakeholder coordination, and assessor communications.Founded by Jason Kafer, the firm works across payment strategy, infrastructure, technology, security, compliance, risk, operations, and revenue, helping organizations address challenges that frequently span multiple business functions.For more information about Payments Therapist and its PCI services, visit paymentstherapist.

Ty Fahlman

Say Less Media

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Payments Therapist Expands PCI Compliance Practice, Appoints Former FIS Vice President Wes Shattler to Lead New Services News Provided By Say Less Media October 13, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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