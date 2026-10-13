Propmix Unveils Advanced AI Workflows On Profet.Ai To Modernize ARV And DSCR Underwriting For Private Lenders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Umesh Harigopal

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PropMix, a leader in AI-powered real estate data and insights, today announced a major update to its Profet platform, introducing specialized workflows designed to solve the most pressing valuation challenges in the private lending sector. The new capabilities focus on two high-growth areas: bridge loans that need After-Repair/Improvement (ARV) valuation and rental portfolios that require Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) measures.

As the private lending market increasingly pivots toward fix-and-flip and short-term rental (STR) investments, traditional appraisal methods have become a bottleneck. Profet's latest release addresses these inefficiencies by providing solutions for modeling ARV and rental values.

Solving the "Renovation Black Box"

For bridge lenders, the exit strategy hinges entirely on an accurate ARV. Profet now offers a unique, four-step structured workflow that allows lenders to:

- Toggle Between Scenarios: Create distinct "As-Is" and "After-Repair" scenarios within a single platform.

- Automated Feature Modification: Update property features (GLA, condition, room count) to simulate the future state and automatically find "flipped" comparable sales.

- Dual-Grid Reporting: Generate comprehensive reports featuring two distinct valuation models, clearly documenting repair costs and valuation risk.

Precision Over Projections for DSCR

As institutional scrutiny of the secondary market tightens, Profet's new DSCR module moves lenders past the manual modeling. The platform provides:

- Algorithmic Rent Values: Proprietary logic that adjusts for localized nuances in both Long-Term Rental (LTR) and STR markets.

- Dynamic Scenario Building: Instant generation of Cash Flow and Gross Rent Multiplier (GRM) models, allowing investment committees to make decisions based on real-time data rather than optimistic projections.

- Institutional-Grade Salability: A transparent digital audit trail that reduces "haircuts" during due diligence when selling loans to aggregators.

“In today's volatile market, speed and accuracy cannot be mutually exclusive for private lenders,” said Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix.“We built Profet to act as the real estate industry's largest open data and insights platform. By embedding renovation logic and algorithmic income modeling directly into the underwriting workflow, we are enabling lenders to move from application to term sheet in record time while maintaining the rigorous standards required by the secondary market.”

Empowering the Private Lender Community

The new updates are specifically tailored for the private lender community, where valuation-related delays account for nearly 25% of loan closing bottlenecks. By modernizing these workflows, Profet ensures that capital stays deployed and borrowers receive the rapid response times they expect in a competitive market.

For more information on how Profet is transforming private lending underwriting, visit .

About PropMix

PropMix is an AI technology company transforming the real estate and mortgage industries through next-generation valuation intelligence. With a suite of platforms, including Profet for automated valuation modeling and analytics, PropMix delivers data-driven, AI-powered solutions that empower professionals across real estate, lending, and appraisal to make faster, smarter, and more accurate decisions. By combining massive property data, advanced machine learning, and generative AI agents, PropMix is setting a new standard for how real estate valuation is performed in the digital age.

Saran Chand

PropMix LLC

+1 646-974-8656

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PropMix Unveils Advanced AI Workflows on Profet to Modernize ARV and DSCR Underwriting for Private Lenders News Provided By Innovation Incubator Inc October 13, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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