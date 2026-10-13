Allstate Roofing Named A Top 5 Roofing Contractor In Glendale For 2026

BusinessRate Recognizes Allstate Roofing Among Glendale, Arizona's Leading Roofing Contractors

- Chad ThomasGLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Allstate Roofing has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Roofing Contractors in Glendale, Arizona, for 2026 by BusinessRate, highlighting the company's continued commitment to providing professional roofing solutions to homeowners throughout Glendale and the surrounding Phoenix metro area.The recognition places Allstate Roofing among the top-rated roofing contractors serving Glendale in 2026. For a local roofing company with more than 25 years of experience, the recognition represents an important milestone and reflects Allstate Roofing's longstanding presence in the Glendale community.Founded in 2001, Allstate Roofing is a family-owned and operated roofing company serving Glendale, Arizona. The company specializes in residential roofing services, including roof repairs, tile roofing, shingle roofing, roof replacement and other roofing solutions designed to meet the needs of local residential homeowners.With Arizona's demanding climate, maintaining a durable and properly installed roof is an important consideration for homeowners. Allstate Roofing provides professional roofing services designed to address a range of residential roofing needs, from repairs and maintenance to complete roof replacement and re-roofing projects.Allstate Roofing has built its business around a straightforward approach: providing quality roofing materials, experienced workmanship and professional customer service without high-pressure sales tactics. Project managers oversee each roofing project from start to finish, helping maintain consistency and communication throughout the roofing process.“We are honored to be recognized among the Top 5 Roofing Contractors in Glendale for 2026 by BusinessRate,” said Chad and Kathy Thomas, founders of Allstate Roofing.“Glendale has been an important community to our company, and we are grateful to the homeowners who have trusted Allstate Roofing with their residential roofing needs.”The 2026 BusinessRate recognition adds to Allstate Roofing's continued recognition within the Arizona roofing industry and reinforces the company's commitment to serving homeowners in Glendale and communities throughout the Valley.Allstate Roofing continues to provide commercial and residential roofing services in Glendale, Arizona, as well as roofing services for homeowners throughout the surrounding area. The company remains focused on quality workmanship, dependable roofing solutions and exceptional customer service on every project.

Chad Thomas

Allstate Roofing

+1 602-484-7663

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Allstate Roofing Named a Top 5 Roofing Contractor in Glendale for 2026 News Provided By Allstate Roofing Inc October 13, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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