Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Participates In Vijayawada Utsav 2.0

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Oct 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday participated in Vijayawada Utsav 2.0 along with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Vijay briefly spoke in Telugu, drawing loud cheers from the participants in the annual festival at Punnami Ghat on the banks of the Krishna River on Tuesday night.

“I am very happy to meet all of you. I consider it a privilege to participate in these Navaratri celebrations,” said Vijay, who was in Vijayawada to hold talks with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart on water supply to Chennai and river-linking proposals.

“I have come to Vijayawada to discuss the interlinking of rivers with CM Chandrababu. It brings me great joy to see you all,” he said while extending Navaratri greetings to people.

Vijay, who also offered prayers at Kanaka Durga Temple soon after his arrival from Chennai, thanked the people for their hospitality.

Vijay and Chandrababu Naidu watched colourful cultural performances and traditional dances.

An initiative of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), the annual festival is aimed at showcasing Vijayawada's hospitality, culture, traditions and spiritual heritage nationally.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that Vijayawada is buzzing with excitement due to Vijayawada Utsav 2.0.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate the organisers and the committee. This is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thalapathy's first visit to Vijayawada since assuming office. It was Goddess Durga herself who brought him here,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that Vijay is working with the goal of developing Tamil Nadu. He noted that Vijay became Chief Minister within just two years of launching his party.

“Seeing the enthusiasm of the youth gives me confidence that the youth of our country can achieve anything in the world. Although our states are different, our objective is the same: the nation must prosper, and states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka must all develop,” he said.

“Anything is possible under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The interlinking of the Godavari and Cauvery rivers will take place. If the Penna, Godavari, Krishna and Cauvery rivers are connected, four states will benefit,” Chandrababu Naidu added.

CM Naidu said he had no doubt that India will become number one in the world by 2047.