Tripura Cabinet Approves Naming 8 Locations As 'Seva Jyoti Chowks' To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the state Cabinet, at a special meeting, approved a proposal to name eight locations across the state as 'Seva Jyoti Chowks' to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years of continuous service as head of government and promote the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047.

The Chief Minister said that boards highlighting government programmes would be installed at all eight proposed chowks, or road crossings, to develop them into public landmarks promoting social responsibility, cleanliness drives, voluntary service and tree plantation.

The Tripura Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Saha, on behalf of the people of the state, also joined crores of Indians in celebrating Prime Minister Modi's completion of 25 years of continuous service as head of government on October 7.

"The state Cabinet also adopted a resolution congratulating PM Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous service to the people of the country as head of government from October 7, 2001, to October 7, 2026 -- first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister of the country," CM Saha told the media.

He said that the resolution congratulating Prime Minister Modi recognised his contributions to nation-building, good governance, national security, public welfare and strengthening India's global standing.

"The government will ensure that the benefits of Central and state government programmes reach all beneficiaries and strengthen collective responsibility for social and national development," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted several initiatives and decisions taken during PM Modi's tenure, including the introduction of 'One Rank One Pension', the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff, labour reforms, the replacement of colonial-era criminal laws and the abrogation of Article 370.

The Chief Minister also referred to the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot air strikes and Operation Sindoor in May 2025, praising the Prime Minister's leadership in the country's security-related initiatives.

Chief Minister Saha said that Prime Minister Modi's HIRA (Highways, Internetways, Railways and Airways) model had transformed connectivity in the Northeastern region and significantly enhanced Tripura's visibility across the country.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's development vision, the Chief Minister added that Tripura had benefited from various Central government initiatives in road and railway connectivity, infrastructure development, urban development and healthcare.

He also referred to railway electrification, the redevelopment of railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and ongoing infrastructure projects involving National Highways and state highways.

The Chief Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Tripura was steadfastly pursuing its development and welfare agenda under the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Modi, with a strong focus on infrastructure, healthcare and public welfare.

He added that both the state and Central governments were committed to ensuring holistic development.

According to CM Saha, the country had witnessed significant development over the past 12 years under PM Modi's leadership, with public welfare schemes being continuously implemented to benefit people across different sections of society.