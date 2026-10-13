DRDO To Lead Thematic Session On Semiconductors & Next-Gen Chips At ESTIC-2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will spearhead a thematic session on 'Semiconductors and Next-Gen Chips' during the Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2026) scheduled to be held here from October 27 to 29, according to a Defence Ministry statement issued on Tuesday.

The conclave is being jointly organised by 12 ministries under the guidance of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government. It is a significant national initiative aimed at strengthening Aatmanirbharta through science, technology and innovation, the statement said.

The DRDO session will bring together eminent leaders from industry, academia, the indigenous chip-development ecosystem, and defence electronics. It will feature a keynote address by VP & MD, Micron India, followed by talks by the CEO, Bharat Semi, the CEO, Netrasemi, and the Director, IIT Madras. The talks will explore key developments in semiconductor technologies, purpose-built AI system-on-chips, intelligence at the silicon edge and the evolving microprocessor landscape.

The speakers with diverse expertise will enable a substantive dialogue on semiconductor fabrication, chip design, AI computing, indigenous semiconductor platforms, research and development, and strategic and defence applications. The session is expected to foster stronger collaboration among industry, academia and strategic stakeholders, identify emerging technological opportunities and contribute to the development of a robust domestic semiconductor ecosystem, with emphasis on indigenous capabilities for critical and next-generation applications.

The Outreach Stall at ESTIC 2026 will provide a platform to showcase the Defence Ministry's key initiatives, achievements, research programmes, and contributions to science, technology, and innovation. The stall will feature a diverse range of indigenous technologies developed by DRDO laboratories, including advanced communication systems, quantum technology prototypes, extreme-cold-weather clothing, the PRABALA female full-body protector, passive and powered exoskeletons, portable hybrid energy management systems, high-power pulse laser diodes, and scramjet engine technology.

The exhibits will highlight ongoing efforts to strengthen indigenous R&D, promote technology development and self-reliance, and address critical requirements in defence and other strategic sectors. The stall will also foster collaboration among academia, industry, start-ups, and research institutions while enhancing public awareness of the Ministry's role in advancing India's scientific and technological capabilities.

Presiding over the curtain-raiser event organised by the DRDO in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Director General, Electronics and Communication Systems, B.K. Das underscored the importance of semiconductors and next-gen chips for economic competitiveness, digital sovereignty and national security. He stressed that building an end-to-end, resilient microelectronics ecosystem is essential to powering telecommunications, automotive systems, industrial automation, AI hardware and strategic defence platforms as India advances towards Viksit Bharat, the statement added.