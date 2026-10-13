Kerala Looks To Silver Economy As Ageing Population Poses Challenge

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (IANS) Kerala plans to tap the experience of senior citizens to mentor young entrepreneurs and support small businesses, while building a care network for the elderly as the state faces a rapidly ageing population.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan announced the plans in the Assembly on Tuesday while introducing the Kerala Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, and moving a motion to refer it to the Subject Committee.

Noting that Kerala's senior citizen population was expected to grow significantly, he said that by 2036, the proportion of senior citizens in the state was projected to be twice the national average.

The government plans to develop a support system for elderly people who live alone or need regular care.

It will also compile comprehensive data on senior citizens, including those who are bedridden, have dementia or cancer, or require palliative care.

Neighbourhood networks and volunteers will help identify their needs and ensure access to food, medicines and care.

The government also plans to introduce caregiver training courses from the next academic year.

Government and private institutions may offer these courses, with syllabuses based on models from countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany.

The courses could run for six months or one year.

The government is also considering a one-year internship.

Trained caregivers could be employed by families able to afford their services.

For families unable to meet the cost, the government is exploring support through government funds, local bodies and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Satheesan said the initiative could also create employment opportunities.

Under the proposed silver economy initiative, retired professionals aged above 60 could guide young entrepreneurs in technical matters, marketing and management for a modest honorarium.

Their experience could also help Kudumbashree units prepare projects and strengthen women's economic independence.

The government has studied similar models in Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, and plans to adapt them to Kerala's needs.

“Nobody should be left alone. No senior citizen should feel abandoned or isolated,” Satheesan said.

Kerala has also established a separate department for senior citizens.

The decision was taken at the first Cabinet meeting after the government assumed office, in fulfilment of an election promise.

The proposed legislation aims to strengthen the care and protection of senior citizens and recognise their rights.