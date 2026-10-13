Mos Defence Sanjay Seth To Discuss NCC's Expansion In NE On Oct 15

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 13 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth will lead senior representatives from the Ministry, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and state governments in discussions here on October 15 on expansion of the youth organisation in the Northeastern region, an official said on Tuesday.

MoS Seth will chair the Special Joint State Representatives and Additional Director General's Conference of NCC led by Director General Lieutenant General Virendra Vats in Guwahati on October 15.

The conference will deliberate on issues concerning the NCC in the North Eastern Region (NER), West Bengal and Sikkim, an official statement said.

Key issues on agenda relate to the expansion of NCC, cadet welfare, training, institutional strengthening and administrative challenges.

The event will also provide a platform for enhanced coordination between the NCC and state governments to explore collaborative initiatives for increasing the reach, effectiveness and impact of the organisation, the statement said.

The NCC plays a significant role in youth development, nation-building and community engagement through its Social Service and Community Development (SSCD) activities.

With a presence in more than 99 per cent of districts across India, the NCC continues to contribute to the development of disciplined, responsible and motivated citizens. It functions under the shared responsibilities of the Central and state governments.

Earlier, speaking at an event in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, MoS Seth highlighted the significance of a collaboration with the Health Ministry in establishing a High Altitude Research Centre in Keylong.

Drawing on the armed forces' experience of operating in high-altitude environments, the MoS expressed confidence that the joint research initiative would help deepen scientific understanding of the health challenges associated with extreme altitudes and contribute to the development of effective medical solutions.

MoS Seth emphasised the importance of combining Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s scientific research capabilities with the practical experience of the Armed Forces Medical Services to address the health challenges posed by high-altitude conditions.

The research undertaken at the centre is expected to support a better understanding of the effects of altitude on the human body, with potential benefits for personnel serving in challenging environments as well as local communities living in the high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh, the MoS said.