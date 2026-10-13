Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan Have Ample Opportunity For Joint Projects In Caspian Sea - Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have extensive opportunities to implement joint projects aimed at capitalizing on the geopolitical advantages of the Caspian region, Turkmenistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov said, at a reception in Baku marking the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, relations between the two countries are based on the principles of brotherhood, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and cooperation. Bilateral ties are steadily developing in the political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Elyasov noted that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are interested in strengthening cooperation in the Caspian region, which is of strategic importance due to its geographical location between Europe and Asia, as well as the presence of energy and natural resources.

The ambassador emphasized the particular importance of transportation and logistics cooperation between the two countries. According to him, the modernized infrastructure of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and the Baku International Commercial Seaport ensures efficient freight routes between Asia and Europe and contributes to transforming the Caspian region into a major logistics hub.

He also highlighted the role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, within which the parties regularly discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda.

Speaking about political cooperation, the ambassador noted that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan support each other's initiatives within international organizations and structures. According to him, cooperation between the two countries is also developing within the framework of consultative meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. In 2026, Turkmenistan will chair these meetings in an expanded format.

Elyasov emphasized that the state visit of Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan on June 22–23, 2026, provided significant momentum for the further development of bilateral relations. During the visit, a number of documents were signed aimed at improving the legal framework for cooperation.

The ambassador also noted the importance of humanitarian ties. In particular, Turkmenistan Culture Days were held in Baku and Ganja last October, and Azerbaijan Culture Days took place in Ashgabat and Arkadagh on June 5–7, 2026.

According to him, the establishment of a sister-city relationship between Arkadagh and Fuzuli is also intended to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

In addition, Eliyev announced the upcoming opening in Turkmenistan of the MAMA“Mother Nature” international exhibition, organized with the participation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.