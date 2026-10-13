Cavendish Farms Is Ready To Hit The Ice For Another Season With The CHL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIEPPE, New Brunswick, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavendish Farms is dropping the puck on an exciting new chapter with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), extending its partnership for another three years. The renewal reflects a shared commitment to celebrating the game and the moments that bring families, fans and communities together across Canada.

For generations of Canadians, some of our fondest memories have been made at the rink; bundling up for crack-of-dawn practices, road trips and weekend tournaments, and, of course, hot, crispy fries between periods. At Cavendish Farms, we believe fries and hockey go together.

The love of hockey runs deep at Cavendish Farms, we've proudly supported the sport across Atlantic Canada. The connection is especially meaningful in Moncton, New Brunswick, home to both Cavendish Farms' headquarters and the Moncton Wildcats, one of Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's (QMJHL) most recognizable franchises.

The Moncton Wildcats are one of many CHL teams supported by Cavendish Farms through our longstanding commitment to hockey. Eagle-eyed fans may even spot a subtle nod to them hidden among the memorabilia in our latest commercial. It is a small but meaningful tribute to our connection with the game that has spanned generations.

As another season gets underway, we're excited to celebrate more exciting hockey, long-lasting memories and, naturally, delicious fries.

Cavendish Farms is proud to be the Official Fry of Watching Hockey.

Contact: Marc Doucette, J.D. Irving, Limited

Email: ...

Phone: 506-862-2960

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at