Inseego Targets New Broadband Opportunities With Licensed Band Radio Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on FastMileTM mmWave expertise to support carrier evaluations of emerging Licensed Band Radio deployment models

VIENNA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in wireless broadband solutions, today announced its participation in carrier evaluations of Licensed Band Radio (LBR) technology and related customer premises equipment (CPE) and access point (AP) solutions designed to address emerging broadband deployment opportunities.

The initiative builds on the FastMile portfolio acquired from Nokia, which brought proven mmWave receiver technology, advanced RF and wireless engineering expertise, strategic carrier relationships, and extensive deployment experience across a broad range of fixed wireless access environments. As operators explore LBR technology, many of the deployment scenarios align closely with existing FastMile use cases, providing Inseego with a strong foundation to evaluate adjacent broadband opportunities and support future innovation in the category.

Licensed Band Radio technology combines the reliability of licensed mmWave spectrum with high-capacity wireless connectivity, creating new opportunities for operators to deliver fiber-like broadband performance while improving deployment economics. As part of this effort, Inseego is evaluating solutions based on the Qualcomm DragonwingTM Point-to-Multi Point Platform and Qualcomm DragonwingTM Point-to-Point Platform. LBR technology also has the potential to help operators around the world maximize the value of existing mmWave spectrum assets by enabling new broadband deployment models that extend the reach, utilization, and commercial potential of those investments.

As a strategic OEM of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Inseego expects to participate in carrier trials in key markets worldwide, including the United States, India, Latin America and Europe, as operators evaluate new broadband deployment opportunities enabled by Licensed Band Radio technology.

"As operators look for innovative ways to expand broadband coverage, increase capacity, and improve deployment economics, Licensed Band Radio technology is creating exciting new opportunities," said Ryan Sullivan, Chief Product Officer of Inseego. "The FastMile mmWave portfolio gives us a strong foundation of receiver technology, FWA expertise, and operator experience to build upon. As operators evaluate LBR technology, we have an opportunity to explore how adjacent deployment models can complement existing broadband networks and help address new coverage, capacity, and connectivity challenges."

"Licensed Band Radio technology has the potential to enable new broadband deployment opportunities by combining licensed spectrum with advanced mmWave innovation," said Gautam Sheoran, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Connectivity, Broadband and Networking Business Unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We look forward to supporting Inseego and operators as they evaluate these emerging deployment models."

Addressing Emerging Broadband Deployment Opportunities

Current carrier evaluations are focused on two primary deployment models:

Point-to-multipoint: High-capacity, fiber-like connectivity for multi-subscriber broadband deployments.

Point-to-point: High-capacity licensed spectrum connectivity that can help operators extend network reach and efficiently connect locations where traditional broadband infrastructure may be difficult or costly to deploy.

These deployment models can help operators expand broadband access, accelerate service delivery, and improve the economics of network expansion. These use cases align closely with Inseego's existing FastMile receiver, FWA gateway, and wireless broadband expertise, providing a strong foundation for ongoing evaluation and future innovation.

Inseego at Network X

Inseego will meet with operators, partners, and industry stakeholders during Network X in Vienna to discuss emerging broadband deployment opportunities and the company's expanding wireless broadband portfolio.

About Inseego

Inseego is a global leader in wireless broadband, delivering fast, reliable connectivity to homes, businesses, and people on the move. With the acquisition of Nokia's FastMile fixed wireless access product, Inseego offers one of the industry's broadest cellular broadband portfolios, spanning fixed wireless gateways, mobile hotspots and routers, enterprise and industrial gateways, and cloud-based device, network, and subscriber management software. Backed by decades of wireless engineering expertise across 5G, Wi-Fi, antenna design, and cloud software, Inseego partners with mobile network operators worldwide to deliver connectivity at scale. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Inseego has offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Athens. Learn more at .

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

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