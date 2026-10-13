Carrobot Synergy, Real-World Impact: Aimoga Product Launch To Be Held During 2026 Chery International User Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 Chery International User Summit approaches, AiMOGA, Chery Group's intelligent robotics brand, is preparing to unveil its latest products and share its strategic vision for embodied intelligence. Under the theme "Car–Robot Synergy, Real-World Impact," the launch event, to be held during the summit, will feature the debut of a new home robot designed to meet everyday household needs, demonstrating how intelligent robotics can deliver practical value across real-world applications.

AiMOGA is Chery Group's intelligent robotics brand, with a product portfolio spanning humanoid robots, robotic dogs, and other robotic forms. Its robots are already deployed across a wide range of commercial applications, including automotive retail, public information and guidance, smart policing, healthcare navigation, and reception services. AiMOGA products have obtained international certifications and approvals, including CE marking in the EU and FCC compliance in the US. Cumulative global deliveries have surpassed 3,000 units, with its products and services now reaching more than 60 countries and regions.









As part of Chery Group's broader intelligence strategy, AiMOGA and LUXEED share a common technological foundation. By leveraging Chery's global industrial capabilities and applying technologies across its automotive and robotics businesses, AiMOGA creates synergies between automotive engineering and robotics. Looking ahead, AiMOGA will integrate with LUXEED's smart cockpit, helping to build a connected ecosystem that extends from intelligent mobility to smart living. This vision brings together people, vehicles, and homes in a more seamlessly connected intelligent lifestyle.

The upcoming launch will highlight AiMOGA's commercial deployment achievements across key sectors, alongside the global debut of its much-anticipated new home robot. Designed around everyday household needs, the robot combines practical functionality with natural, intuitive interaction. As LUXEED prepares for its global debut, stay tuned for more from AiMOGA.

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