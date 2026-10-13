Avistone Acquires Renaissance Tech Centre, A Multi-Tenant Shallow-Bay Industrial Park In Richardson, Texas

Avistone announced today the acquisition of Renaissance Tech Centre, an 81,805-square-foot shallow-bay industrial park in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avistone, a private real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and operating multi-tenant industrial properties in high-growth U.S. markets, announced today the acquisition of Renaissance Tech Centre, an 81,805-square-foot shallow-bay industrial park in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro.

The property is located in Richardson, one of the most established business hubs along the US-75 corridor north of Dallas. At acquisition, Renaissance Tech Centre is 92% leased to a diversified base of 20 tenants, providing stable in-place income.

“Renaissance Tech Centre is the kind of asset where hands-on ownership makes a measurable difference,” said Dan Culler, Chief Executive Officer of Avistone.“We acquired a well-leased industrial park with a diverse roster of local businesses at a meaningful discount to replacement cost, and we're bringing a business plan we've already proven in Richardson. That gives us durable income from day one and a clear path to growing it for our investors.”

Avistone plans to modernize the property's exterior with new paint, signage, and landscaping, and to reconfigure suites as they turn over, converting excess office space to warehouse to better match the needs of today's shallow-bay users. The firm has already executed this strategy at Central Park Business Center, also in Richardson.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is a priority market for Avistone, and the US-75 corridor from Richardson through Plano to McKinney has everything we look for: strong job growth, some of the fastest population growth in the country, and very little new shallow-bay supply,” said Brett McPherson, Vice President of Acquisitions at Avistone.“Quality space for small-business tenants in Richardson is scarce, and our reinvestment will make Renaissance Tech Centre one of the most competitive properties in the submarket.”

Debt placement for the acquisition was arranged by JLL Capital Markets, with Wells Waller and Jack Britton leading the financing effort on behalf of Avistone. The financing structure aligns with Avistone's focus on conservative leverage and long-term stability.

The acquisition expands Avistone's Dallas-Fort Worth portfolio and reflects the firm's continued focus on shallow-bay industrial assets that offer resilient cash flow and long-term value creation.

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About Avistone

Avistone is a commercial real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of multi-tenant shallow-bay and flex industrial properties across select U.S. growth markets. The firm focuses on assets with strong in-place cash flow, value-add potential, and disciplined risk management, with the goal of delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns to its investors.

David Sheets

Avistone

+1 3033174207

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Avistone Acquires Renaissance Tech Centre, a Multi-Tenant Shallow-Bay Industrial Park in Richardson, Texas News Provided By Avistone October 13, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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