Trucentive Enables Rewards For Anonymous Surveys With Recipient De-Identification

TruCentive supports rewards for anonymous surveys with recipient de-identification. Conceptual illustration.

Organizations can deliver survey rewards while keeping participants' answers anonymous and reward contact information separate

- Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TruCentive, an incentive automation platform for rewards and payments, today announced that organizations can use its recipient de-identification capabilities to reward anonymous survey participation. By collecting reward contact information separately from survey responses and de-identifying recipient email addresses within TruCentive, organizations can assure participants that receiving a reward does not require linking their identity to their answers.

Rewards acknowledge participants' time, but collecting an email address alongside survey answers can undermine confidence in an anonymous survey. This is especially relevant for employee feedback, customer experience studies and research involving sensitive topics, where participants may hesitate to respond candidly if they believe their answers could be traced back to them.

“When organizations promise an anonymous survey, participants need that promise to extend to the reward process,” said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive.“They should be able to share candid feedback and receive a thank-you reward with confidence that the two remain separate. Recipient de-identification helps our customers deliver on that expectation.”

Keeping Survey Answers Separate from Reward Delivery

In an anonymous survey reward workflow, participants complete a survey configured to collect anonymous responses, then provide an email address for their reward through a separate collection step. The survey and reward processes are configured without a retained identifier that would connect that email address to an individual's answers.

With recipient de-identification enabled for the reward project, participants' email addresses are de-identified within TruCentive and are not visible to the organization's platform users. Teams can still manage funding, design reward messages and review delivery or claim activity.

Supporting Participants and Program Administrators

Organizations can use TruCentive to:

Offer meaningful reward choices. Let participants choose from gift cards or payment options selected for the program.

Customize the reward experience. Deliver branded reward emails and automated reminders that reflect the organization's message.

Maintain program visibility. Monitor reward delivery and claims, and manage project funds while keeping recipient email addresses de-identified.

Organizations can explain this separation before participants begin a survey, making clear that contact information used for reward delivery is handled separately from the feedback they share. This gives participants a practical explanation of how their anonymity is protected when a reward is offered.

For Users of Leading Survey and Form Platforms

Organizations using survey platforms such as Qualtrics, Survey Monkey, SurveySparrow and Zoho Survey, or form tools such as Jotform, Typeform and Fillout, can pair their existing survey process with TruCentive's separate reward-delivery workflow.

Participants submit anonymous survey answers first, then provide reward contact details through a separate collection step. Email notifications and workflow automation can support the handoff to TruCentive, with recipient de-identification enabled for the reward project. This approach lets organizations offer incentives without replacing their survey tools or storing reward contact details alongside survey answers.

Learn More

Organizations interested in using recipient de-identification for anonymous survey rewards can contact... or visit .

About TruCentive

TruCentive helps organizations deliver rewards and payments to research participants, employees, customers and partners. Its Incentive Automation Platform brings gift cards, prepaid cards, direct payments, merchandise and branded SWAG into customizable delivery experiences, with automated reminders, reporting and integrations with business applications. Organizations use TruCentive for research compensation, employee recognition, customer engagement and incentive programs. With TruCentive, you only pay for claimed deliveries at your set expiration. Learn more at .

Terry Miller

TruCentive

+1 415-386-8600 ext. 711

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