Curematch Study In Npj Genomic Medicine Validates Digital Reasoning System To Navigate Cancer Complexity

Study of 540 advanced cancer patients links CureMatch's Molecular Matching Score to doubled overall survival and tripled progression-free survival

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CureMatch, Inc., a leader in digital health precision oncology, today announced the publication of a landmark study validating its algorithmic Molecular Matching Score system. The peer-reviewed research, published in npj Genomic Medicine, demonstrates that matching a patient's comprehensive multi-omic profile with optimized combination cancer therapies correlates with significantly improved real-world clinical outcomes for advanced cancer patients.Advanced tumors present extreme biological complexity, carrying a median of five genomic alterations per patient. Navigating this sheer volume of information to design custom combinations from the hundreds of available cancer drugs is often beyond sustainable human cognition, amounting to nearly 5 million potential multi-drug combinations and over one trillion molecular portfolios. While the CureMatch platform has been mature, commercialized, and actively delivering actionable insights to physicians and pharmaceutical clients for years, this publication represents a historic milestone. It provides high-caliber, peer-reviewed validation proving that a reliable molecular therapy scoring guide can successfully help clinicians chart the precision oncology route.Categorized by the American Medical Association (AMA) as "Assistive Intelligence," the CureMatch digital reasoning engine and underlying knowledge base are optimized to envision, filter, rank, and score drug combinations that hit the most targets with the fewest drugs. The retrospective study analyzed data from 540 advanced and metastatic cancer patients across a vast breadth of cancer types, characterizing 374 unique pathogenic molecular markers with 4118 total alterations. The most common cancers evaluated in the cohort included breast (n = 98), colorectal (n = 64), and pancreatic (n = 54). Crucially, the data revealed that no two cancers shared identical molecular portfolios, corroborating that true precision requires addressing each patient's individual biology.Through comprehensive Kaplan–Meier, Univariate, and Multivariate Cox regression analyses, the study demonstrated a powerful, statistically significant correlation between the CureMatch Molecular Matching Score and improved real-world clinical outcomes:- Overall Survival (OS) Hazard Ratios: Patients with the highest matching scores (Group A: 67–100%) experienced a near-doubled reduction in mortality risk compared to those with a 0% match (Group D), demonstrating a powerful Hazard Ratio (HR) of 0.51 (95% CI, 0.34–0.78; P = 0.00153).- Stepwise Outcome Improvements: Intermediate tiers also showed robust, statistically significant clinical survival benefits over the 0% matched cohort, with Group B (34–66% match) hitting an HR of 0.58 (P = 0.00216) and Group C (1–33% match) tracking an HR of 0.74 (P = 0.0217).- Progression-Free Survival (PFS): Tripled from 3.0 months to 9.0 months for the highest-matched cohort compared to a 0% match (HR: 0.34, P < 0.01).- Clinical Benefit Rate (CBR): Surged to 55.9% compared to 22.1% for the 0% match cohort in adjusted multivariate models (OR: 4.59, P < 0.01).Read the full study here:“Matching cancer complexity with individually customized drug combinations correlated with improvements in all major clinical outcome parameters, including survival,” said Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, co-founder and Chief Medical Advisor of CureMatch, and senior author of the study.“CureMatch provides a GPS-type system that helps oncologists decipher immense molecular complexity, paving the way for true next-generation precision oncology.”“This peer-reviewed paper marks our strongest clinical validation to date and a critical milestone for the oncology community,” said Navid Alipour, co-founder and CEO of CureMatch.“By showing a direct statistical link between high Matching Scores and doubled overall survival rates, we are proving that data-driven, combination therapies are no longer just a theory-they are an actionable reality for advanced cancer patients.”This paper cements CureMatch technology at the forefront of the industry, whether serving as an actionable point-of-care navigation guide for clinicians or as a patient-stratification engine for pharma looking to optimize clinical trials to maximize matching of multiple molecular alterations with cognate drugs.

Navid Alipour

CureMatch

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CureMatch Study in npj Genomic Medicine Validates Digital Reasoning System to Navigate Cancer Complexity News Provided By CureMatch October 13, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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