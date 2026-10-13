Readily Raises $11 Million Series A To Expand AI Compliance Intelligence And Advance Enterprise Oversight For Healthcare

Readily

Define Ventures leads investment as Readily expands its compliance intelligence platform and advances a broader vision for enterprise oversight in healthcare

- Todd Gower, Chief Compliance Officer at L.A. Care Health Plan.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Readily, an AI-native compliance intelligence platform for healthcare, today announced an $11 million Series A financing led by Define Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator and the California Health Care Foundation Innovation Fund. Readily helps healthcare organizations translate regulatory changes into coordinated action, laying the groundwork for broader enterprise oversight of risk and operations.

For health plans and other healthcare organizations, a federal and state regulatory change can affect revenue, operating costs, contractual obligations and how care is delivered. Interpreting the requirement is only the beginning. Leaders also need to know who owns the response, whether policies and operations have changed, where work is stalled and what evidence shows it was completed. When those answers live in separate systems, oversight becomes slower and more difficult.

Readily's platform connects regulatory requirements with policies, assigned actions, audits and supporting evidence. Its AI-enabled workflows help teams reduce manual research and review while keeping qualified staff responsible for decisions. This gives compliance and operational leaders a practical way to oversee regulatory programs and track follow-through. Organizations can begin with a priority workflow and expand use alongside their existing systems.

“When regulations change or business priorities shift, a CEO should be able to ask what changed, who owns the response and whether the work is done – and get a fast and clear answer,” said Edward Tiong, co-founder and CEO of Readily.“We help teams answer those questions in the compliance work they manage today. As we build toward broader enterprise oversight, our aim is to give leadership a clearer view of risk and execution, help protect resources and make responsible growth easier to manage.”

Readily plans to build on its foundation in regulatory compliance and risk management to develop an enterprise oversight platform that connects regulatory obligations, operational execution and emerging risks across healthcare organizations. The new funding will support that development, giving leaders more proactive insight into where action is needed, who is accountable and how unresolved issues could affect the business so they can make decisions with greater confidence.

"The impact of regulatory complexity goes beyond compliance. It is now an operating problem that shows up in margin and impacts how fast an organization can move," said Hong Truong, Principal at Define Ventures. "Readily built the intelligence layer that makes that visible. It is on track to become the system of record for risk and operations that healthcare leadership has been missing."

"As the nation's largest publicly operated health plan, L.A. Care operates in an increasingly complex and evolving regulatory environment," said Todd Gower, Chief Compliance Officer at L.A. Care Health Plan. "We are thoughtfully incorporating technology, including AI-enabled tools, to complement our strong compliance infrastructure and established processes. Our work with Readily is focused on helping our teams streamline administrative activities, support effective regulatory oversight and dedicate more time to higher-value compliance activities that ultimately support our organization and the members we serve."

Healthcare payers are investing heavily in compliance as enforcement carries significant financial consequences. A study from PwC in 2025 estimated annual payer compliance spending to be approximately $8 million and found that 93% of payer respondents in a survey believe AI can improve risk management. Meanwhile, an analysis of CMS data found that federal fines against Medicare Advantage and Part D insurers in the first four months of 2025 exceeded the total imposed from 2021 through 2024.

About Readily

Readily is an AI-native compliance intelligence platform for healthcare. It connects regulatory change with policies, accountable actions, audits and supporting evidence, helping organizations reduce manual work and improve visibility into compliance program execution. Readily is advancing a broader vision for enterprise oversight. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is backed by Define Ventures, Y Combinator and the California Health Care Foundation Investment Fund. Learn more at .

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Gabriel Nio

Readily

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Readily Raises $11 Million Series A to Expand AI Compliance Intelligence and Advance Enterprise Oversight for Healthcare News Provided By Readily October 13, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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