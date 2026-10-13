As Cold And Flu Season Returns, Sperti Sunlamps Urges Americans To Boost Their Vitamin D

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After one of the busiest flu seasons in decades, Sperti's Vitamin D Sunlamp offers a drug-free, five-minute way to keep Vitamin D levels up through winter.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With cold and flu season underway, Sperti Sunlamps, maker of ultraviolet sunlamps since 1933, is encouraging families to make Vitamin D part of their fall wellness routine. Shorter days mean less sun, and for much of the country winter sunlight is too weak for the skin to make meaningful Vitamin D.A tough season behind us, another ahead. The 2025–26 U.S. flu season, driven by a new H3N2 strain known as subclade K, brought an estimated 20 million illnesses, 270,000 hospitalizations and 11,000 deaths by late January, according to CDC estimates. Outpatient visits for flu-like illness reached their highest share since tracking began in 1997. For 2026–27, the CDC's season outlook expects another moderate flu season and a combined peak in flu, COVID-19 and RSV hospitalizations similar to last year.What the research says about Vitamin D. Vitamin D helps regulate the immune system, and low levels are common: about 4 in 10 U.S. adults are deficient, according to national survey data. A 2021 meta-analysis in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, covering 46 trials and more than 75,000 participants, found that Vitamin D supplementation modestly reduced the risk of acute respiratory infections, with the clearest benefit from steady, daily intake. An earlier analysis in The BMJ (2017) found that among people who started out very low in Vitamin D, regular daily or weekly doses cut the odds of a respiratory infection by about 70%.Five minutes, every other day. The Sperti Vitamin D Sunlamp is designed to help the skin produce Vitamin D naturally, the same way it does in summer sun. Sessions take about five minutes every other day, no prescription is needed, and each lamp includes UV-blocking eyewear and a 7-year warranty.“Most people do everything right in winter, they wash their hands, get their shots, and still let their Vitamin D slide until spring,” said Cort Christie, CEO, Sperti Sunlamps.“Our lamp gives people a simple, drug-free way to keep their levels where they should be all season long.”Sperti Sunlamps recommends using the lamp alongside, not instead of, annual vaccination and regular checkups, and suggests asking a doctor to test Vitamin D levels before starting.About Sperti SunlampsSperti Sunlamps has designed and manufactured ultraviolet sunlamps since 1933. Learn more at .

Jessica Loggins

Sperti Sunlamps

+1 800-544-3757

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As Cold and Flu Season Returns, Sperti Sunlamps Urges Americans to Boost Their Vitamin D News Provided By Sperti Sunlamps October 13, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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