ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA NAMED CARIBBEAN's LEADING WEDDING DESTINATION 2026 BY WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS

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Photo Caption: A couple celebrates their love against the stunning backdrop of Antigua and Barbuda's turquoise waters and pristine white sand beaches. (Photo courtesy of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ST. JOHN'S, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA (October 13, 2026) – Antigua and Barbuda has been named the Caribbean's Leading Wedding Destination 2026 at the World Travel Awards, adding another prestigious accolade to the destination's growing list of international tourism honours and reinforcing its reputation as a top choice for destination weddings and romantic escapes.The recognition underscores Antigua and Barbuda's status as a destination where couples can celebrate life's most meaningful milestones amid natural beauty and distinctive island experiences. From destination weddings and honeymoons to anniversaries, vow renewals and proposals, the destination's tourism professionals offer tailored experiences that bring each couple's vision to life, creating celebrations as unique as their love story.“Being named the Caribbean's Leading Wedding Destination 2026 is a tremendous honour for Antigua and Barbuda and a reflection of the strength of our romance tourism offering,” said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.“Couples are looking for more than a beautiful location. They want a destination where their celebration feels special from the moment they arrive, where their families and friends can create memories together and where the details are handled with care. Antigua and Barbuda delivers that experience through the talent, creativity and dedication of our tourism partners. This award belongs to the entire industry that continues to make our destination a favourite for love, celebration and unforgettable moments”, said James.Antigua and Barbuda makes planning a destination wedding effortless, with no residency requirement and no waiting period for a marriage license for couples wishing to marry on the islands. From breathtaking beachfront settings to experienced wedding professionals and tailored services, the destination combines convenience with exceptional Caribbean charm.The World Travel Awards are widely recognized as one of the leading accolades in the global travel and tourism industry, celebrating excellence across destinations and tourism sectors.ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew'da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson's Dockyard, the only continuously working Georgian era dockyard in the world, and a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua's tourism events calendar includes the Antigua Racing Cup, Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival and Antigua and Barbuda Art Week. Barbuda, Antigua's smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.Find information on Antigua and Barbuda at: or follow us on Twitter: Facebook: ; Instagram:FOR ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA MEDIA ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Kayla ChristianMarketing Communications OfficerAntigua and Barbuda Tourism AuthorityT:1(268) 562 7600 / 464-7665E:...

Ian Nal

Portfolio Marketing Group

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ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA NAMED CARIBBEAN'S LEADING WEDDING DESTINATION 2026 BY WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS News Provided By PM Group October 13, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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