Danroc Streamlines Product Sampling With Sample Boards And Tiered Displays

Sample boards with handles and tiered display staircase give manufacturers a coordinated way to present multiple product options

WOOSTER, OH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Danroc Corporation is helping building product manufacturers create more organized, portable product presentations with customizable sample boards and its Stair Step Display, a tiered rack designed to hold multiple boards in a compact footprint.

Danroc's sample boards with handles are made primarily from 1/4-inch MDF and feature rounded corners and an integrated handhold for easier transport. The boards can be customized with printing, product information and mounted material samples for applications including flooring, tile, stone, siding, roofing, brick and other building products.

For showrooms and sales environments, Danroc's display staircase holds up to 10 sample boards at varying heights, keeping multiple colors, finishes or product selections visible and accessible at the same time.

The combination gives manufacturers a consistent way to move samples from sales meetings and trade displays into permanent showroom presentations without changing formats.

Danroc completes manufacturing, printing and sample mounting in-house at its Wooster, Ohio facility. Custom options are available for board size, material, printing and sample mounting, as well as display configurations for products that do not fit standard racks.

The Stair Step Display typically ships within two to four weeks after the design is finalized and materials are available.

For more information about Danroc sample boards, sample boards with handles and the display staircase, visit Danroc or contact Sonny Grzybowski at 330-262-0712 ext. 205 or....

About Danroc Corporation

Danroc Corporation, based in Wooster, Ohio, provides custom sample boards, product displays, printing and sample mounting services for manufacturers in the building products and related industries.

Rob Small

Danroc

+1 3302620712

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Danroc Streamlines Product Sampling with Sample Boards and Tiered Displays News Provided By advancreative October 13, 2026, 16:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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