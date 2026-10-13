Hybrid Intelligence Advisors, The AI Agent Authority, Introduces The HIA Agent Scale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new way to understand and compare AI agents.

- Carl Walker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, N.Y., October 2026 - Hybrid Intelligence Advisors (HIA), the AI Agent Authority, has introduced the HIA Agent Scale, an original framework for understanding the different responsibilities of AI agents and how they work with people.

The term AI agent now describes systems with vastly different capabilities. Some agents help people complete tasks, while others independently carry out complex business operations. Yet both are called AI agents.

The HIA Agent Scale provides a common vocabulary for describing these differences. It identifies six levels of agent responsibility and five categories of human-agent relationships. These distinctions help people and organizations better understand, evaluate, and discuss agent systems.

"When a business invests in an AI agent, it needs to understand what that agent can do, how much independence it has, and what its people will still be responsible for," said Carl Walker, President of HIA. "The Agent Scale gives organizations a practical way to have that conversation."

Businesses can use the Scale to evaluate AI agents, establish appropriate oversight, and make better informed decisions about their use.

The framework draws on HIA's experience developing AI tools, implementing AI in business workflows, and helping professionals use the technology effectively.

The complete HIA Agent Scale is available in the article, Introducing the HIA Agent Scale: A Better Way to Describe AI Agents.

About Hybrid Intelligence Advisors

Hybrid Intelligence Advisors, the AI Agent Authority, helps small and midsize organizations apply artificial intelligence to real business challenges. Founded by executives with backgrounds in law, operations, human resources, business development, and organizational leadership, HIA provides AI advisory, implementation, custom agents and tools, and professional training.

Through Hybrid Intelligence Academy, HIA also offers practical AI education for experienced professionals.

Website:

Carl Walker

Hybrid Intelligence Advisors

+1 646-644-2275

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Hybrid Intelligence Advisors, the AI Agent Authority, Introduces the HIA Agent Scale News Provided By Hybrid Intelligence Advisors October 13, 2026, 16:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Human Rights, Technology



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