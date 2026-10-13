Health Business Group Advises Eutecma And Great Point Partners On Acquisition Of Tempaid

Healthcare strategy consulting

Health Business Group provided commercial due diligence for the transaction, expanding global end-to-end cold chain packaging capabilities.

- Eddie Hjerpe, Principal at Great Point Partners

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Health Business Group, a boutique strategy consulting firm advising life sciences and healthcare investors, served as an advisor to Eutecma and its majority investor, Great Point Partners (GPP), in Eutecma's acquisition of TempAid. TempAid is a North American provider of validated temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare organizations.

The combination brings together Eutecma's reusable, larger-format shipping systems with TempAid's portfolio of thermal packaging for parcel and last-mile delivery. The combined company will offer reusable and single-use solutions ranging from individual mailers to bulk pallet shippers, with operations across Europe, North America and Asia.

Health Business Group conducted commercial due diligence on TempAid. The work assessed TempAid's market position, customer relationships and product portfolio, and its fit with Eutecma's business in the context of the global pharmaceutical cold chain.

The acquisition follows GPP's 2025 investment in Eutecma, on which Health Business Group also advised.

“Health Business Group brought a strong understanding of the cold chain packaging space to this work,” said Eddie Hjerpe, Principal at Great Point Partners.“Their rigorous approach to primary and secondary research, and their ability to synthesize it into clear insights, made them a valuable partner on the TempAid investment.”

"TempAid has built a strong position in an attractive market for temperature-controlled packaging," said David E. Williams, President of Health Business Group. "Together, Eutecma and TempAid provide customers with one source for reusable and single-use solutions that cover the full journey, from pallet to parcel."

To learn more about Health Business Group's strategy consulting and diligence support for private equity firms and strategic acquirers, visit .

About Health Business Group

Health Business Group is a boutique strategy consulting firm that helps clients in life sciences, technology-enabled healthcare services, and private equity develop and execute innovative business strategies. Founded in 2003, the firm is staffed by highly experienced consultants with particular expertise in due diligence for financial and strategic investors. Learn more at .

About Eutecma

Founded in 2008 in Mannheim, Germany, Eutecma designs and manufactures sustainable, reusable temperature-controlled packaging for the global pharmaceutical industry. Its modular systems are engineered for multiple shipping cycles, and its retecma program and international Refreshment Centers refurbish or recycle used packaging to support a circular model. Learn more at .

About TempAid

TempAid Corporation develops and manufactures temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare organizations. Its portfolio includes SpeedyPac mailers, SteadyPac thermal shippers, gel packs and PCM mats. The company is supported by in-house R&D and ISTA-certified thermal testing, and it has manufacturing in North America and Asia. Learn more at .

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. GPP manages approximately $1.7 billion of capital (including committed and uncalled capital) in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy. GPP has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 health care companies. Learn more at .

David Williams

Health Business Group

+1 617-671-8810

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Health Business Group Advises Eutecma and Great Point Partners on Acquisition of TempAid News Provided By Health Business Group October 13, 2026, 16:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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